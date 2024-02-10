Naples plane crash: FHP provides update on traffic flow on I-75

A crash involving a plane and two vehicles occurred on southbound Interstate 75 Friday near mile marker 106 in Collier County, one mile south of Exit 107 (Pine Ridge Road) and one mile north of Exit 105 (Golden Gate Parkway), Collier County.

Two people were killed.

Here is what to know about the traffic flow on I-75 after the crash

As of 7:40 p.m. the Florida Highway Patrol reports that northbound lanes on I-75 near the scene of the crash have re-opened.

The southbound lanes of I-75 remain closed as the scene investigation remains ongoing. For southbound travel, please avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

Emergency officials work the scene of plane crash on I-75 in Naples near exit 105 on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Two people were confirmed dead.

According to the FHP, the National Transportation Safety Board is the lead investigative agency. As the lead investigative agency, the NTSB can provide further information once available. FHP is assisting with the investigation and processing of the scene.

