Naples Proud Boy Christopher Worrell sentenced in Jan. 6 Capitol attack as anniversary looms

An East Naples man connected to the 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection who eluded authorities days shy of his original sentencing, will spend 10 years in federal prison, a federal judge ruled Thursday.

Christopher Worrell, 52, will remain jailed in Washington, D.C., for the immediate future. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth, announced the sentence.

On Jan. 6, 2021, after President Donald Trump's reelection loss, a riot of his supporters, including Worrell, stormed the U.S. Capitol. The mob hoped to prevent Congress from counting electoral college votes and keep then-President-elect Joe Biden from power.

Worrell was accused of pepper-spraying law enforcement officers, among other crimes. He was a member of the Proud Boys group. Worrell has self-identified as a member of the "Hurricane Coast Zone 5" chapter the Proud Boys, which is a neofascist white nationalist extremist organization established in 2016.

He had been convicted for his part in the Capitol riots on May 12.

Prosecutors had recently asked for a more severe sentence — 14 years — and an increased fine for Worrell, saying he deserves harsher punishment after he fled and then faked a drug overdose as a "delay tactic."

A sentencing memorandum indicated Worrell, who had been released while awaiting trial and then sentencing, cut off his monitoring ankle bracelet in a Walmart parking lot on Aug. 14, four days before his sentencing date.

Worrell eluded police for about six weeks.

Before Christopher Worrell fled, prosecutors had asked for a 14-year sentence

The Department of Justice previously asked Lamberth to sentence Worrell to 14 years in prison; three years of supervised release; $2,000 in restitution; a fine of up to $181,000, and $610 in mandatory special assessments, which are imposed on defendants convicted of federal crimes.

Worrell was re-arrested at his longtime girlfriend's home Sept. 28.

An arrest affidavit in that instance from the Collier County Sheriff's Office said deputies with the Counter Terrorism Intelligence Unit responded around 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 to the 200 block of Stanhope Circle and assisted the FBI in Worrell's apprehension.

The report said federal agents found Worrell unconscious on the kitchen floor.

What was Christopher Worrell convicted of?

Worrell had been convicted in a May bench trial on charges related to the insurrection.

A bench trial left Worrell's fate in Lamberth's hands after he opted out of a jury trial. Lamberth found Worrell guilty of:

Obstruction of an official proceeding.

Entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Act of physical violence in the U.S. Capitol grounds or buildings.

Civil disorder.

Assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon.Worrell is one of at least 1,118 people arrested in connection to the insurrection and one of at least 521 sentenced.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Florida Proud Boys member Worrell sentenced in January 6 Capitol riot