Nashville area weather: Coldest temperatures are yet to come

The coldest temperatures are yet to come, the National Weather Service said.

As snow continues to fall, temperatures are expected to hit single digits Monday and Tuesday evening with sub-freezing wind chill values.

"Dangerous cold continues through Thursday morning with the coldest period expected tonight through Wednesday morning," the weather service said.

Embedded content: https://www.weather.gov/images//ohx/graphicast/image3.png?2057736a40a0f5359d0988db5baac213

Before noon, the weather service said Nashville had reports of six inches of snow in some places.

Forecasters also predict between an additional one and two inches of snow through Monday evening in Nashville while areas like the Cumberland Plateau could see upwards of six inches.

Snow will gradually end Monday afternoon and evening, giving snow plows opportunities to clear roadways for motorists. Due to the freezing temperatures, snow will be slow to melt. Sunshine on Wednesday will help.

Snow is still falling. Some of us have already gotten most of what we're going to get. Other spots can still expect quite a bit more. So here's a graphic showing how much additional snow we can expect during the day today and through tonight on top of what we've already gotten. pic.twitter.com/sd0DYVnQx2 — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) January 15, 2024

Middle Tennesseans are asked to limit outdoor activities, bring in pets and drip faucets to prevent pipes from bursting.

"Remember the 4 P's," the weather service said. "People: Check on the most vulnerable such as the elderly, children and those without heat. Pets: Bring them inside. Plants: Cover sensitive plants that must remain outside. Pipes: Drip your faucets."

A winter storm warning will remain in place until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

"Be prepared for significant impacts," the weather service said.

Wind chill values will be near or below zero Tuesday and Wednesday night. Additional snow is possible Thursday into early Friday though accumulations look light at this point.

How many inches of snow fell in Nashville, Middle Tennessee?

Here are the preliminary snow totals for areas around Middle Tennessee, as of 2 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Nashville:

Nashville International Airport: 5 inches

Portland: 4.5 inches

Columbia: 3 inches

Clarksville: 2 inches

Hendersonville: 3.8-5 inches, depending on location

Mt. Pleasant: 3 inches

Antioch: 3.8 inches

Lawrenceburg: 2.5-2.8 inches

Ashland City: 4 inches

Franklin: 3 inches

Springfield: 3 inches

Murfreesboro: 3 inches

Dickson: 4.5 inches

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville area weather: Dangerous cold coming to Middle Tennessee