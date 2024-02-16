NCDHHS: Children being removed from Western NC wilderness camp where 12-year-old died

State regulators are now saying children must be removed from a Western North Carolina wilderness camp where a 12-year-old boy died Feb. 3.

"The Transylvania County Department of Social Services and Sherriff’s Office, along with staff from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, have been conducting investigations of Trails Carolina following the death of a child on February 3, 2024. The decision has been made to remove all children from the care of Trails Carolina, and all new admissions are suspended," said the announcement sent out by NCDHHS spokesperson Heather Strickland.

Stickland said that while deputies and state regulators are conducting investigations they cannot comment on specific details, but that it was determined the campers needed to be removed "to ensure the health and safety of the children."

Parents have been notified and children will be temporarily taken into care of Transylvania County DSS, the spokesperson said.

"The death at Trails Carolina is tragic and concerning. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the child who died and commit to them that we are conducting a thorough investigation with our county partners and will take every appropriate step based on the outcome of our and other investigations," she said.

The removal of the children follows statements by deputies and health officials that they and social workers had been stopped from accessing the children.

The FBI is assisting deputies who are waiting for a toxicology report

The death was not the first at the camp. In 2014, a 17-year-old Atlanta boy died of hypothermia, Authorities at the time said Alec Sanford Lansing of Atlanta was camping with Trails Carolina and ventured off on his own through the forest.

