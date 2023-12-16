Nebraska voter registration guide: Deadlines, polling places and how to vote early

"I Voted" stickers sit ready to be distributed to each person who filled out their ballot, Nov. 8, 2022, at a Brandon, Miss., precinct. Mississippi is enacting a new law Saturday, July 1, 2023, to limit who can provide help with absentee voting.

As the 2024 presidential election heats up, it is time for voters to check their registration and make a plan to vote.

A spotlight fell on Nebraska in the 2022 midterm election when former president Donald Trump backed Republican candidate Charles Herbster in the race for Nebraska governor. Herbster faced multiple sexual misconduct allegations, and he was beat in the primaries.

Beyond the presidential election, Nebraska will elect both U.S. Senate seats. Republican Deb Fischer is running for reelection after serving two terms, according to local station KETV. The second seat is up for grabs in a special election to fill the last two years of the term vacated by Republican Ben Sasse, who left to be president of University of Florida.

Of course, there are several state and local elections happening this year as well.

Whatever gets you to the polls, here is what you need to know about registering and voting in Nebraska:

Key dates and deadlines for Nebraska voters

April 15 - First day of early voting for primary election

May 3 - Deadline to register to vote. 6 p.m. deadline in person, midnight deadline online.

May 14 - Primary election. Deadline to return early voting ballot

October 7 - First day of early voting for general election

October 25 - Deadline to register to vote. 6 p.m. deadline in person, midnight deadline online.

November 4 – The last day someone can vote early in person at their county election office.

November 5 - General election. Polls close at 8 p.m. central time.

How to register to vote in Nebraska

In order to register to vote in Nebraska, you must be a U.S. citizen, living in the state, be 18 years old by on or before the first Tuesday following the first Monday of November of the current calendar year. For 2024, the date is November 5.

Voters convicted of a felony in Nebraska must be more than two years out from any sentence. Anyone found officially mentally incompetent is not eligible for voter registration.

Voters can register online using a state-issued identification card or in person at their county election office. No supplemental materials are needed when registering in person in Nebraska.

Early voting in Nebraska

Nebraska allows for early voting without requiring a reason.

Voters can apply for a ballot by mail, or visit their local county election office to cast their vote early in person.

Mail-in voting in Nebraska

Nebraska voters can request an early voting ballot by contacting their local election office or sending in a filled out early voting application.

Mailed in ballots must be received by the county by mail or drop box by the close of the polls on Election Day.

The following counties conduct their elections entirely by mail. Those are:

Boone

Cedar

Cherry

Clay

Dawes

Dixon

Garden

Knox

Merrick

Morrill

Stanton

Election Day voting in Nebraska

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the parts of the state in Central Time Zone and 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. in the Mountain Time Zone part of the state.

The May 14 primary election will be the first to require voters to have identification with the voter's name and photo. To learn more about the new rules, visit the Nebraska Secretary of State website.

Voters must be registered to a party to vote in the primary election, but not the general election.

Voters can look up their polling place on Nebraska's Voterview website.

