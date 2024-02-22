Neighbors on the silver screen: FilmScene hosting Stories of the Community Festival

FilmScene is highlighting Iowa City's diverse neighborhoods with a unique festival.

Stories of Community is a series of short films commissioned by Resilient Sustainable Future for Iowa City (RSFIC), produced by Josh Booth in partnership with FilmScene, to amplify community stories of residents building a sustainable and resilient future.

"Our goal is to amplify stories of neighbors doing solidarity-based work, whether that's organizing within their neighborhoods or neighborhood associations," said Raneem Hamad, Director of Cultural Narrative at RSFIC. "We are amplifying the stories of resilience that already happened in our community."

Abdias organizes and coaches host pick-up soccer games for kids in his South District neighborhood at Wetherby Park. He started the program in 2022 because of his love for the game and its power to unite people and build community.

A community project

RSFIC and Booth have produced four short films highlighting Iowa City neighborhoods. Three of the films will be shown at the Stories of The Community premier, a free event hosted at the FilmScene Chauncey location at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 25.

"There's no call to action. It's just telling the cool story that is happening in the community," Booth said. "These videos are important because they showcase people doing important things in their community. And if we can have these awesome things happen in each community, building our own communities out there, it'll make for a better city."

The Harveys and the Plattes organize a small music festival in their Longfellow neighborhood every year. Neighbors offer up their porches as stages for local musicians, and festival goers enjoy live music and treats from charming neighborhood stands.

Celebrating the diversity of neighbors

The films spotlight three distinct neighborhoods and their neighbors, showcasing the rich tapestry of culture and community within each, from the vibrant melodies of the Longfellow Front Porch music festival to the camaraderie of a soccer league at Weatherby Park. The stories also celebrate public art displays on the west side.

"When small stories are elevated to the big screen, we see them differently," said executive director and co-founder of FilmScene, Andrew Sherburne, in a press release. "It's a joy to celebrate remarkable people in Iowa City, in collaboration with local storytellers, in our community-driven cinema."

RSFIC and FilmScene hope Sunday's films inspire Iowa City residents to shift Iowa City's culture toward strong and interdependent neighborhoods.

Faitma joined a few of her neighbors in starting a neighborhood association, the Wonderful Westside Neighborhood Association. As one of their first projects, they have they decided to create public art for their neighborhood to enjoy.

"We're seeing our neighbors who live next door to us who live on the street on the big screen, and they're on the big screen doing really good things," Hamad said. "And these are the stories that matter, and we need to amplify those and normalize those. Just come together and recognize their importance for, you know, the future of our community and development of our community."

Sunday's viewers are encouraged to stick around after the showings to converse with Booth and the featured neighbors. Elida's Bakery will provide desserts.

