Neptune working toward permanent solution for homeless people living in tent city

Neptune Township officials hope to find a permanent solution for the remaining people living in the woods behind ShopRite off of Route 66.

"We are planning to have a meeting in early January to try to find a permanent solution," said Business Administrator Gina LaPlaca.

The encampment is located between the parking lots of ShopRite and the Zen Leaf dispensary and borders residential homes on Cardinal Road. The unhoused have made their homes in the woods for the better part of the last decade, but the number of people living in the encampment grew to several dozen in early 2023.

"When the township first set out to address this issue back in the spring, the encampment had as many as 35 residents, with varying degrees of willingness to engage or seek assistance, and myriad issues that led them to live in the camp in the first place. As the year comes to a close, we are hopeful to see that number drop to 13," LaPlaca said.

Earlier this year, homeowners along Cardinal Road voiced their concerns at township committee meetings. They stressed that those concerns are not over a lack of compassion.

According to Neptune officials, the wheels started turning after the Asbury Park Press first reported on the encampment in March. Later that month, township, county and state officials began meeting to determine how best to help and support the growing number unhoused behind the ShopRite along Route 66.

In April, the township started working on finding housing for those in the tent city. Monmouth County Clean Communities and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Clean Shores Program made two visits to the property. They collected 70 bags of trash, 13 tires, two shopping carts, assorted auto parts and even some furniture items, according to township officials.

A homeless man pushes a shopping cart containing a donated matttress towards his tent. Homeless camp behind the Shop Rite in Neptune which is a concern to Neptune Township offiicials. 3/15/23

In May, over a dozen people living there qualified for Monmouth County low-income housing while nonprofit organizations were actively assisting the remaining people.

The Mental Health Association of Monmouth County and Garden State Home were the two primary agencies that were helping with the camp. Community Affairs and Resource Center helped those with substance abuse issues.

The Monmouth County Continuum of Care allows the police department to upload the information they do have about the residents to a state-wide database and access resources for their specific needs, according to township officials.

"With respect to the public health, safety and quality of life issues that have been raised with regards to the encampment, our Special Counsel has been in communication with counsel for the landowner. They recognize that the violations continue to mount and could result in severe economic penalties for them," LaPlaca said.

During the summer, the unhoused calling the encampment home find ways to stay cool. However, during the winter months the township monitors the temperature for possible Code Blue situations.

When temperatures drop below freezing and conditions pose a threat, a network of agencies throughout New Jersey help people obtain shelter.

County Offices of Emergency Management work with municipal governments to initiate and communicate a Code Blue Alert which allows authorities to make shelter arrangements for adults experiencing homelessness. The shelter arrangements may include the opening of Warming Centers for this specific need.

"There have been designated Code Blue events so far this year, but to my knowledge Neptune Township has not yet taken anyone into our facilities and I am also not aware if anyone from the encampment has availed themselves of Code Blue sheltering anywhere else," LaPlaca said.

LaPlaca has been credited by the township committee as the catalyst behind the progress made in 2023. She has previously stated that the township has an obligation to help both the homeless and nearby residents whose quality of life has been affected by the camp.

"It is perhaps the most meaningful work I’ve done in a very long career in public policy and government service," she said.

"Thanks must also go to the residents of Cardinal Road and other streets adjacent to the encampment for their patience, compassion and willingness to partner with the Township on finding long-term solutions," LaPlaca said.

She added: "Everyone who has touched this issue has really put in a remarkable level of effort and I’m grateful that we have made so much progress, with more yet to come in the new year."

Charles Daye is the metro reporter for Asbury Park and Neptune, with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. @CharlesDayeAPP Contact him: CDaye@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Progress reported in helping homeless in tent city off Route 66