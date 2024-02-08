Nevada, Virgin Island GOP caucuses: what to expect and how many delegates are at stake?

Trump International Hotel Las Vegas stands along the Las Vegas Strip on Feb. 7, 2024 a day before the Nevada Republican presidential caucus in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Nevada Republican caucus commences Thursday, Feb. 8, just two days after the state's primary election on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

GOP frontrunner Donald Trump will face off against multiple challengers, with the notable exception of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who opted to participate in Tuesday's primary race instead. With only 32% of the vote, the former U.N. ambassador lost to the "none of these candidates" voting option, which received nearly 62%.

Whoever wins Thursday's caucus race will receive all of Nevada's 26 delegates to the party's nominating convention in July. The former president, who opted to compete in the caucus, is the only major candidate on the ballot.

Nevada Republican caucus live updates: Donald Trump seeks victory in GOP contest

Meanwhile, the U.S. Virgin Island GOP caucuses also take place on Thursday with both Trump and Haley appearing on the ballot. The candidate who wins more than 50% of the vote will receive all four of the available Republican delegates.

As a territory, Virgin Islands residents don't have the option to vote in the 2024 presidential election but do get a say in deciding the party's nominees. The Democratic presidential caucuses will be held on June 8, when 12 delegate votes will be up for grabs.

What time is the Nevada caucus?

Voting for Nevada's in-person caucus will occur from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8. Nevadans must have been registered as Republicans by Jan. 9 in order to participate.

To find your caucus location, visit nevadacaucus.gop.

What time is the Virgin Island caucus?

Voting for the U.S. Virgin Island caucus took place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time at the St. Croix and St. Thomas locations. Voting at the St. John site took place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. AST

The caucus will a preferential or ranked-choice voting system, where voters rank candidates based off preference.

Virgin Island caucus results

Find the results for the Virgin Islands Republican Presidential Caucus Results when available here.

Nevada caucus results

Find the results of the Nevada Republican presidential caucus on Feb. 6 when available here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How many GOP delegates are at stake in Nevada and the Virgin Island?