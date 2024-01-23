New Hampshire primary: Live updates and results as Trump and Haley go head to head

Polls are open in New Hampshire, where voters in both parties are casting their ballots in the first-in-the-nation primary to decide who should be president.

Former President Donald Trump, the Republican frontrunner, is facing off against former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, his lone remaining challenger for the 2024 GOP nomination after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race.

On the Democratic side, President Biden is running virtually unchallenged for reelection — but he’s also not on the ballot in New Hampshire. (Here’s why.)

Live 10 updates Record Republican turnout expected Heading into primary day, election officials in New Hampshire said they were expecting Republican voters in the Granite State to eclipse the record 287,652 votes cast in 2016. According to the Portsmouth Herald, New Hampshire had 267,768 registered Republicans, 261,254 registered Democrats, and 344,335 undeclared voters as of Friday. Undeclared voters can vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary on Election Day. And Republicans have a more competitive primary matchup, with Donald Trump facing off against Nikki Haley. President Biden is not even appearing on the primary ballot on the Democratic side. Which is why New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan is predicting Republican voter participation will outnumber that of Democrats by more than 230,000, with roughly 322,000 Republican and 88,000 Democratic votes expected. Read more from the Herald.

Haley hits campaign trail with ‘President Nikki’ bracelet Nikki Haley visits a polling place in Hampton, N.H., with Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday. (Photo illustration: Yahoo News; photo: Brian Snyder/Reuters) Nikki Haley was up bright and early in New Hampshire on GOP primary day — first celebrating her sweep in the traditional after-midnight Dixville Notch vote on X and later visiting a polling place in Hampton, where she sported a bracelet emblazoned with “President Nikki.” Haley told reporters the bracelet was made by a little girl she met on the campaign trail.

The shortlist of Trump’s possible VP contenders Trump and Stefanik at a campaign event in Concord, N.H., on Jan. 19. (Matt Rourke/AP) Trump has fueled speculation that he has a pick for vice president in mind. On Saturday he said people probably won’t “be that surprised” by his veep choice. This past weekend, fellow Republicans campaigned on Trump’s behalf in New Hampshire, including New York Rep. Elise Stefanik and Sens. Tim Scott of South Carolina and J.D. Vance of Ohio. All of them are thought to be on the shortlist of Trump’s possible VP contenders. Meanwhile, Nikki Haley, who served as Trump’s U.N. ambassador, said she’s not interested in being her former boss’s No. 2 in 2024. “I don’t want to be anybody’s vice president,” she told New Hampshire voters on Friday. Trump also ruled out Haley as a running mate, saying at a rally in Concord last week that she’s “not presidential timber."

Scenes from New Hampshire Voting in New Hampshire’s primary is underway. Most polls close at 7 p.m. ET. Voters stand in line to receive their ballots in Nashua, N.H., on Tuesday. (Sue Dorfman/ZUMA Press Wire) Haley and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu talk to reporters outside a polling place in Hampton, N.H., on Tuesday. (Brian Snyder/Reuters) People line up to vote in Derry, N.H., on Tuesday. (Reba Saldanha/Reuters) People hold signs urging voters to write in President Biden's name on New Hampshire's Democratic primary ballot in Derry, N.H., on Tuesday. (Reba Saldanha/Reuters)

Why did Ron DeSantis drop out of the race? Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event in Hampton, N.H., on Jan. 17. (Michael Dwyer, File/AP) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ended his run for president on Sunday, saying in a video statement that there wasn’t a “clear path to victory.” He endorsed Trump for president. Though DeSantis came in second to Trump in the Jan. 15 Iowa caucuses and ahead of Haley, it was a distant second. “Trump is superior to the current incumbent, Joe Biden. That is clear,” DeSantis said. “I signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee, and I will honor that pledge. He has my endorsement because we can’t go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear.” Read more from the New York Times.

Officials investigating fake Biden robocalls in New Hampshire Campaign signs for Biden, Trump and Haley are seen in Loudon, N.H., last week. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) The New Hampshire attorney general’s office is investigating what it said appears to be an “unlawful attempt” at voter suppression ahead of Tuesday’s presidential primaries in the state. The office received several complaints from voters who said they received robocalls that appeared to impersonate President Biden’s voice and advise recipients not to vote in Tuesday’s Democratic primary. “Although the voice in the robocall sounds like the voice of President Biden, this message appears to be artificially generated based on initial indications,” the attorney general’s office said in a statement on Monday. “These messages appear to be an unlawful attempt to disrupt the New Hampshire Presidential Primary Election and to suppress New Hampshire voters. New Hampshire voters should disregard the content of this message entirely.” Read more from NBC News.

Trump pushes false claim Democrats can vote in New Hampshire's GOP primary Trump speaks during a rally in Laconia, N.H., on Monday. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images) In recent days, Donald Trump has been pushing the false claim that Democrats are allowed to vote in Tuesday’s GOP primary in New Hampshire. At a campaign event in Portsmouth on Wednesday, Trump falsely claimed that Granite State election laws “allow Democrats to vote in the Republican primary” and that “Nikki Haley is counting on Democrats and liberals to infiltrate your Republican primary.” This is false. Registered Democrats cannot participate in New Hampshire’s Republican primary. Only Republicans and independents can. And the deadline for voters to change their party affiliation was in October. As CNN points out, the state does have a large share of independent voters who are called “undeclared” and can participate in either party’s presidential primary. “They can pick which ballot to take when they show up to their polling place Tuesday,” CNN explained. “But registered Democrats can’t cross over to the GOP.”

Why Biden’s not on the New Hampshire ballot today Campaign signs are seen in Loudon, N.H., on Jan. 19. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) In an effort to make the primary process more diverse, in 2022 President Biden wanted the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to hold the first official Democratic primary of 2024 in South Carolina. (It didn’t hurt that Biden won South Carolina’s primary in 2020, while coming in fifth in New Hampshire.) New Hampshire state law says it has to hold its primary one week before any other similar contest. The state’s GOP-led legislature refused to break with a century-old tradition of having first-in-the-nation primary status, and it’s going ahead with an unsanctioned Democratic primary anyway. Biden decided to not add his name to the ballot because the state isn’t complying with DNC rules. However, there have been efforts not associated with his campaign to get his name written in. Since the state is going against party rules, the DNC says no Democratic delegates or alternates will be awarded based on Tuesday’s results.

Haley wins all 6 votes in Dixville Notch The results of the midnight vote in Dixville Notch. (Sebastien St-Jean/AFP via Getty Images) The residents of Dixville Notch, N.H. — all six of them — cast the first ballots of the 2024 New Hampshire GOP primary shortly after midnight on Tuesday, and Nikki Haley swept the vote, winning all six. "A great start to a great day in New Hampshire," Haley wrote on X after the votes were counted. "Thank you, Dixville Notch!" The quirky tradition used to be something of a bellwether, with the winner of Republican primary in the tiny unincorporated township just 20 miles from the Canadian border going on to win the party's nomination in every election cycle from 1968 to 2012. That changed in 2016, when former Ohio Gov. John Kasich edged Trump three votes to two in Dixville Notch, but Trump went on to win the primary, the nomination and the presidency. Read more from CBS News.