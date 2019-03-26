New Trump attack on Obamacare leaves Dems wondering: Why now?

The announcement Monday night that the Department of Justice had shifted its position on the Affordable Care Act and would not defend any part of it in court drew a swift — and somewhat puzzled — response from leading Democrats.

The unexpected filing in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, where a challenge to the ACA — or Obamacare — is being heard, came right in the middle of the Trump administration’s victory lap over the conclusion of the special counsel investigation into the 2016 election. It left Democrats simultaneously outraged at the latest attack on health care and mystified that the administration would want to divert attention away from its good news with such a controversial action.

As the headline on the Washington Post op-ed page put it: The Trump administration just handed Democrats their best 2020 issue.

Democrats, even as they have been demanding the release of the full Mueller report, were mostly accepting as a fait accompli that the president would not face charges by the special counsel and were moving on to what they believe will be the big issue in the 2020 election.

On “New Day” on CNN Tuesday morning, Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., said, “I believe that the Mueller report has been done. It’s a chapter that’s closed. This administration opened a new chapter when it moved to invalidate the Affordable Care Act.”

As is usually the case nowadays, most of this reacting took place on Twitter.

Wrote Andy Slavitt, who was head of Medicare, Medicaid and the ACA in the Obama administration: “Trump just made the 2020 election all about pre-existing conditions. Again.”

In December, a U.S. district court judge in Texas, ruling on a challenge to the ACA by a number of Republican-led states, struck down the entire law as unconstitutional. The Justice Department, which had been arguing in the appeals court that portions of the law should stand, has now said it will no longer defend any part of it.

If that position prevails, millions of Americans who had been relying on the ACA for coverage would lose health insurance.

And Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., warned: “Yesterday the Trump DOJ launched a full fledged assault on every single part of the Affordable Care Act – the 30m who have insurance, the protections for preexisting conditions. EVERYTHING. And they’re hoping you will be so distracted by Mueller that you won’t notice or care.”

Many of the tweets quoted the president. Noah Bierman, the White House correspondent for the L.A. Times, wrote: “Trump, responding to question about the Justice Department’s move late Monday to overturn Obamacare: “The Republican Party will soon be known as the party of healthcare. Watch.”

But there was also lots of retweeting of Trump’s previous opinions on health care, particularly during the 2018 midterm elections when polls were showing that some provisions of the ACA were extremely popular, which led some Republicans to vow to preserve them. Hillary Clinton took to Twitter this morning to say, “Unsurprisingly, this was a lie,” linking to an October 2018 tweet from Trump that said, “Republicans will totally protect people with Pre-Existing Conditions, Democrats will not!”

Another notable thing about the timing of the DOJ memo is that it lands on the ninth anniversary of the signing of the ACA. House Democrats had already scheduled the rollout of legislation to strengthen the preexisting condition clause of the ACA, and that announcement was quickly recast as a return of fire against the administration.