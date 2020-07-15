New Yahoo News/YouGov poll: Trump's 'culture war' on Biden isn't winning voters to his side

With the coronavirus surging and the economy in tatters, President Trump seems to have decided that his surest path to reelection lies in portraying Joe Biden, his Democratic rival, as a “puppet of the militant left” who will allow “thugs” and “angry mobs” to “tear down” monuments to “our heritage” — including Confederate symbols and statues of early slaveholding presidents.

Trump’s latest campaign ad hits all these notes, claiming that “you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America” because “Biden stands with” the “radical left-wing mob.”

But a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll suggests the public isn’t buying it. Despite the president’s insistence on “law and order,” most voters (51 percent) say the country would become less safe if Trump wins in November. Just 39 percent say the same about Biden.

The survey, which was conducted between July 11 and July 14, did show that many Americans disagree with those who seek, for instance, to topple the equestrian statue of Andrew Jackson near the White House or rechristen U.S. Army bases that bear the names of Confederate generals.

By a 48 percent to 34 percent margin, Americans oppose removing statues of these generals from public property; a majority (52 percent to 32 percent) says their names should not be removed from bases either. Sixty-five percent, meanwhile, oppose removing statues of presidents such as Jackson, George Washington or Thomas Jefferson; only 18 percent support it. And Americans are divided — 42 percent yes, 43 percent no — over whether to remove the Confederate battle emblem from U.S. state flags, even though the Mississippi state Legislature recently voted to remove the last of these emblems.

The problem for Trump, however, is that few Americans associate Biden with this kind of activism. Just 40 percent, in fact, say the former vice president wants to tear down Confederate monuments. Even fewer — 30 percent — say he wants to remove statues of slaveholding presidents. (Biden has said that public statues of presidents should be preserved, while monuments to Confederate leaders should be removed peacefully by local officials.) And most Americans (52 percent) disagree with Trump’s assessment that Biden is a puppet of the militant left, with only 30 percent predicting that progressives such Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would have “a lot” of influence in his White House.

Overall, Biden leads Trump by eight percentage points (47 percent to 39 percent) among registered voters. Biden’s support is actually firmer than Trump’s, with 55 percent of Biden voters saying their mind is made up versus only 45 percent of Trump voters. By the same token, 90 percent of Biden voters care a lot about who wins. Just 79 percent of Trump voters say the same.

It’s challenging, in other words, to fight a culture war when the public doesn’t see your opponent as a threat to their culture. Yet that’s precisely what Trump is trying to do. It’s all part of the president’s larger struggle to find a 2020 message — or an attack on Biden — that resonates with voters.