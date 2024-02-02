Newborn crisis in Gaza is real, but photo in viral post predates current war | Fact check

The claim: Photo shows premature babies in Gaza in 2024; newborns there are at risk

A Jan. 29 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) shows two newborn infants in incubators at a hospital.

“This photo needs to be the front page of every paper in the world,” reads the post. “Premature babies at Gaza Hospitals cry desperately for help, as hospitals run out of oxygen.”

The post was liked more than 2,000 times in three days. A similar post spread on X, formerly Twitter.

Our rating: Partly false

The photo was taken in Gaza, but it dates to 2017. The post’s description of the crisis for babies in Gaza is consistent with media reports that say they are one of the most at-risk groups in the area because of a lack of functioning medical facilities.

Photo taken in 2017, but reports show babies have died in Gaza hospitals during Israel-Hamas war

The photo predates the Israel-Hamas war by several years.

It does show newborn babies at a Gaza hospital, but it was taken in 2017. The photo, along with several others showing the intensive care unit at the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, was published by the Middle East Monitor in June of that year. The outlet reported several children died in Gaza after they were denied permission to seek medical treatment outside the enclave.

While the photo is outdated, the Instagram post’s reference to the dire situation for newborns in Gaza is supported by various news reports.

Gaza’s Government Media Office in January said premature and newborn babies’ lives were among those most at risk as the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital experienced a complete power blackout, Al Jazeera reported.

The World Health Organization led a rescue mission into the same hospital in November to save premature babies and hospital staff as Israel raided the facility, USA TODAY reported.

U.S. intelligence forces later said they believed Hamas used the hospital as a command post, though Israeli troops did not find command infrastructure during a November raid. Several babies died at the hospital the week prior to the mission, according to Gaza hospitals director Mohamed Zaqout.

Thousands of children have been killed in Israel’s attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7.

A Palestinian medic cares for premature babies, evacuated from Gaza City's Al Shifa Hospital, ahead of their transfer from a hospital in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip to Egypt, on November 20, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas.

USA TODAY has debunked an array of false claims using content that predates the Israel-Hamas war, including claims that a video shows “casualties in Gaza” being faked, a photo shows American troops praying before being deployed to Israel and a photo shows Palestinian children killed in the war.

USA TODAY reached out to users who shared the post for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Full Fact also debunked the claim.

Our fact-check sources:

