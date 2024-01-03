Israel 'on high readiness' after death of Hamas heavyweight: Live updates

Israel was on high alert for retaliatory strikes Wednesday after the killing of a top Hamas military leader in Beirut, Lebanon, although Israeli officials have not claimed responsibility for the drone attack.

"We are on high readiness for any scenario,” Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said.

Israeli authorities have issued no formal comment on the death Tuesday of Saleh al-Arouri, second in command of Hamas. However, since the Oct. 7 attack when Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 Israelis and took more than 240 hostages, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to track down Hamas leaders wherever they are based.

David Barnea, chief of Israel's Mossad security force, on Wednesday said he wanted to "let every Arab mother know that if her son took part in the (Oct. 7) massacre) he signed his own death warrant.”

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said Wednesday that his militants would not be deterred by Arouri's death, and the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah pledged "this crime will never pass without response and punishment." Several rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israel late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

“A movement whose leaders and founders fall as martyrs for the dignity of our people and our nation will never be defeated,” Haniyeh, who is based in the Qatari capital of Doha, said in a televised address translated by The Times of Israel.

A Palestinian child waves a Palestinian flag during a protest after the killing of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri in Lebanon in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on Jan. 3, 2024.

Saleh al-Arouri killed: Top Hamas leader dies in Israeli strike

Developments:

∎ The Israeli military said it conducted an airstrike on a weapons manufacturing plant belonging to Islamic Jihad in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis.

∎ French President Emmanuel Macron warned Israel against contemplating a forced displacement of Gaza residents, saying it would go against global support for a long-term, two-state solution.

Shipping giant Maersk pauses transit: Red Sea shipping halted after attack, raising inflation fears

Egypt pushes its peace plan for Gaza

An Israeli delegation was in Cairo on Wednesday to discuss Egypt's multistage proposal for ending the war, Egyptian officials said. Under the plan, which neither Israel nor Hamas has entirely rejected or approved, all of the more than 100 remaining militant-held hostages would eventually be released as would thousands of Palestinians imprisoned in Israel. Israel would withdraw from Gaza and a government of Palestinian technocrats would rule the enclave and parts of the occupied West Bank pending formal elections.

An image grab from a video released by the state-run Iran Press news agency on Jan. 3, 2024, shows a police vehicle surrounded by a crowd near the site where explosions erupted in the southern Iranian city of Kerman.

More than 100 die in blast at gravesite of Iranian general killed by US

At least 100 people were killed and scores more wounded in explosions at a ceremony in Iran honoring Gen. Qassem Soleimani, slain in a U.S. airstrike in 2020, Iranian media reported Wednesday. The Tehran Times said more than 140 people were injured in two explosions taking place in the southern Iranian city of Kerman as the country marks the 4th martyrdom anniversary of Soleimani's death. Two blasts were heard in quick succession near the general’s tomb, and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene to help the injured, the Times said.

Deadly explosions kill more than 100 at event honoring Iranian general killed by US

Israeli minister rejects US criticism of 'voluntary emigration' plan for Gaza

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Wednesday doubled down on his push for "voluntary emigration” of Palestinians in Gaza to other countries despite strong opposition from the U.S., one of Israel's few global allies. The U.S. State Department issued a statement Tuesday condemning the "inflammatory and irresponsible'' comments by Smotrich and another far-right official, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

"There should be no mass displacement of Palestinians from Gaza," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said. Smotrich countered on social media that more than 70% of Israel's population of 9 million people support encouraging Arabs to leave Gaza.

"A small country like ours cannot afford a reality where four minutes away from our settlements there is a hotbed of hatred and terrorism where two million people who wake up every morning with aspiration for the destruction of the State of Israel and with a desire to slaughter and rape and murder Jews wherever they are," Smotrich wrote.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel Hamas live updates: Israel on alert after Hamas leader killed