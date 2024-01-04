Israel pounds Lebanon targets amid fears war will spread across Middle East: Live updates

An Israeli fighter jet pounded an observation post and "infrastructure" of Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon on Thursday amid growing fears the war in Gaza could spread across the Middle East.

The Israeli military said its assault on Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, coming a day after Hezbollah rockets slammed into Israel, also included an attack on an anti-tank squad and and a mortar attack to "remove a threat."

Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Israel have been firing rockets back and forth across the border sporadically since the war began Oct. 7, but the Hezbollah attacks have increased in recent days, the Israeli military says. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah has pledged to "punish" Israel for Tuesday's drone attack that killed several militants, including second-in-command Saleh Arouri.

Israel was on high alert for an escalation by Hezbollah on Thursday as Arouri's funeral took place in Beirut. The increased military activity across the Lebanese border comes despite efforts by the Biden administration and other governments to keep the Israeli-Hamas war from spreading across the region. The European Union's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, said this week he fears the Middle East could become "engulfed in flames."

Nasrallah said Hezbollah has tried to balance the need to support Gaza with concerns for Lebanon's national interests. But if the Israelis launch a war on Lebanon, the group is ready for a “fight without limits," he said.

“They will regret it,” he said. “It will be very, very, very costly.”

People attend the funeral for Saleh Arouri, one of the top Hamas commanders, and two other Hamas members in Beirut on Jan. 4, 2023.

Israel destroys Shifa Hospital tunnels: More 'terrorist infrastructure' eyed

Developments:

∎ The Israeli Defense Ministry rejected a U.N. claim that it hasn't been able to deliver humanitarian aid to northern Gaza for three days because of the fighting and difficulties accessing the area. The ministry said it had expanded access to border crossings and accused the U.N. of "stalling."

∎ The Beirut apartment destroyed in the attack that killed Arouri was being used by Hamas for the first time since the militant group vacated it ahead of its Oct. 7. attack on Israel, the Lebanese Al-Akhbar news outlet reported. Arouri had just returned after spending several weeks in Qatar and Turkey, Al-Akhbar reported.

∎ Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry says 22,438 Palestinians have been killed and 57,614 injured since the war began three months ago.

Saleh al-Arouri, top Hamas leader, killed in apparent Israeli strike

Israel blocks tax payments to Palestinian Authority

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich refused to allow the transfer of Palestinian tax funds to Gaza, saying he feared the money would be funneled to Hamas. The U.S. and other nations are urging Israel to release the funds so the Palestinian Authority can pay the salaries of public workers and other bills. Smotrich, however, has focused on the authority's plan to provide some relief to the families of “martyrs, prisoners and wounded” Palestinians.

"I greatly appreciate the support of the USA and President Biden for Israel, but as long as I am the Minister of Finance, we will not transfer a single shekel to the Palestinian Authority that will go to the families of the terrorists and Nazis in Gaza," Smotrich said.

Smotrich, leader of the far-rigth Religious Zionism Party, drew the ire of the U.S., Britain and France earlier this week when he promoted his “voluntary emigration” plan that would encourage Palestinians to leave Gaza after the war.

