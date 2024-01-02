Israel in 'World War III' with Hamas and Iran, foreign minister says: Live updates

Israel is “at the height of World War III against Iran and radical Islam,” Israel's new foreign minister said Tuesday at a Jerusalem ceremony marking his ascension to the post.

Israel Katz, who swapped his energy and infrastructure minister position with former foreign minister Eli Cohen under a rotation agreement, said his top priority is bringing the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza home.

“Our commitment as a country and as a ministry is first of all to bring the hostages home with new initiatives, to exert global pressure," Katz said in a translation by the Times of Israel.

Katz wrote on social media that "my message to the (foreign ministry) employees was succinct... Order of priority: hostages, hostages, hostages. This is our commitment to the people and families."

Katz also emphasized the importance of gaining global support for the war with Hamas that started after the militants' brutal border attacks on Oct. 7, pledging that “we will achieve our goal of toppling Hamas.”

Developments:

∎ Heavy fighting was reported Tuesday in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was withdrawing thousands of troops for economic reasons but would continue fighting until Hamas was eliminated.

∎ Israeli spokesman Eylon Levy said Israel will go before the International Court of Justice to challenge South Africa's "absurd" claim accusing Israel of genocide. Levy chastised South Africa for providing "political and legal cover" to Hamas for the attack on Israel Oct. 7. Militants killed 1,200 people and seized more than 240 hostages.

Israeli soldiers store ammunition in a staging area at the Israeli-Gaza border on Jan. 2, 2024.

Israel captures Hamas stronghold in Gaza City

The Israeli military has seized the primary Hamas intelligence and control stronghold in Gaza City, military officials said Tuesday. The "Mizrachi Outpost," which included operations rooms to manage the fighting in the entire Gaza Strip, was spread over 37 buildings near residential buildings, schools and hospitals, the Israeli military said in a statement. An network of tunnels and an underground control bunker on the site held long-term living spaces used by Hamas military commanders and an armory of weapons, the statement said.

"All the terrorists were eliminated," the statement said. "The 601st Engineering Battalion and the Yalam unit destroyed the entire route of the tunnels."

