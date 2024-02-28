When is the next presidential election? Here's what you need to know to vote in Florida

The next presidential election is happening this year, and some states have already started casting their ballots for who will represent their respective parties in the upcoming general election on Nov. 5.

The primary election is a little different for Florida voters due to its closed primaries. This means voters can only vote for a candidate to represent the party they are registered with.

In other words, if you’re a registered independent, you can’t vote for a Republican or Democratic candidate, and likewise, if you’re registered with another party, you won't be able to vote for a candidate outside of that party.

House races to watch: Here are the House races to watch in 2024

Want to participate in the 2024 Florida primary? Here’s what you need to know.

When is the 2024 Florida primary?

There are several key election dates throughout 2024 that voters need to keep in mind. Florida’s 2024 presidential preference primary election takes place on March 19.

Presidential preference primary election key dates

Here are important deadlines to know about the presidential preference primary election in 2024:

Deadline to send vote-by-mail ballots to Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) voters: Feb. 3, 2024

Deadline to send vote-by-mail ballots to domestic voters: Feb. 8-15

Deadline to register to vote: Feb. 20 (*Feb. 19 is a federal holiday - President’s Day)

Early voting period (mandatory period): March 9 – 16

Deadline to request that ballot be mailed: March 7

Election Day: March 19

Primary election key dates

Deadline to send vote-by-mail ballots to UOCAVA voters: July 6

Deadline to send vote-by-mail ballots to domestic voters: July 11 – 18

Deadline to register to vote: July 22

Early voting period (mandatory period): Aug. 10 – 17

Deadline to request that ballot be mailed: Aug. 8

Election Day: Aug. 20

General election key dates

Deadline to send vote-by-mail ballots to UOCAVA voters: Sept. 21

Deadline to send vote-by-mail ballots to domestic voters: Sept. 26 – Oct. 3

Deadline to register to vote: Oct. 7

Early voting period (mandatory period): Oct. 26 – Nov. 2

Deadline to request that ballot be mailed: Oct. 24

Election Day: Nov. 5

Inactive Florida voters: Nearly 1 million Florida voters moved to inactive status. How to check yours

What will be on the Florida ballot in 2024?

Here’s a look at what Florida voters can expect to be on their ballot in 2024. A link at the bottom of this section will take you to where you can find a sample of what a ballot will look like for your area’s specific candidates.

U.S. Senate

U.S. House

State Senate

State House

Special state legislative

State Supreme Court

Intermediate appellate courts

Municipal government

Ballot measures

As of now, there are two statewide ballot measures:

Amendment 1 — Amendment 1 would change school board elections from nonpartisan to partisan starting in the November 2026 general election and for primary elections nominating party candidates for the 2026 election.

Amendment 2 — Amendment 2 would simply establish a constitutional right to hunt and fish.

A supermajority vote of 60% is required to approve both measures.

You can view a sample of your ballot with this tool.

Florida is one of 13 states with a closed primary election

Florida is one of 13 states that have closed primary elections. This means that only voters registered with that party can vote for their preferred party nominee for president and vice-president.

Independent voters who want to participate in the primary election must register with the party they would like to vote for by registration deadline for that primary election. However, independent voters can vote in nonpartisan races such as judicial and school board races, nonpartisan special districts or local referendum questions on the primary election ballot.

Here are the states with closed primary elections.

Delaware

Kansas

Maine

Florida

Kentucky

Nevada

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Wyoming

Maryland

How to check if you're registered to vote in Florida

Checking your voter registration status in Florida is an easy process. Here’s how to do it:

Visit the Department of State website

Enter your first and last name and your birthday

Accept the terms of service by checking the option that says you “understand and agree”

Submit your information

After submitting your information, you’ll see a form that provides your voter registration information. At the bottom, you’ll see your registration status, which will say either active or inactive.

Who is eligible to vote in Florida?

To be eligible to vote in Florida you must:

Be a U.S. citizen (a lawful permanent resident, such as a "green card holder," does not have the right to register or vote in Florida)

Be a Florida resident

Be at least 18 years old (you can pre-register to vote if you are 16 or 17 years old)

Not have been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having the right to vote restored

Not have been convicted of a felony without your voting rights having been restored

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: When is the Florida Primary 2024? Here's everything you need to know