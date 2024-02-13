Night lights: AirVenture will feature 500-drone nighttime performance

OSHKOSH ― AirVenture will light up the night sky!

Up to 500 state-of-the-art drones are set to take to the air as Starlight Aerial Productions will be bringing its popular night air shows to this year’s EAA AirVenture Oshkosh convention.

The performance, slated for July 24 and 27, will include American-made Lumenier ARORA drones equipped with LED lights that can create more than 4 billion color combinations along with animated sequences that are tightly synchronized to a musical score.

Starlight Aerial Productions will be staging a 500-drone performance during two nights at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh.

“Drone shows have emerged as a marvelous way to add technology, color and entertainment to nighttime events, and for us, it’s a perfect complement to the skill and excitement brought to the legendary Oshkosh night air shows by our aerobatic pilots and aircraft,” said EAA’s vice president of communities and member programs Rick Larsen.

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh: That's Amore! Italian military team will return to Oshkosh's AirVenture after nearly 40 years

“This addition will make the night show even more memorable in 2024.”

Based in Michigan, Starlight Aerial Productions is most recently known for the 400-drone show in Detroit that celebrated the Lions’ NFC Championship Game appearance last month.

Starlight’s parent company, Great Lakes Drone Company, made its initial appearance at Oshkosh in 2018 with a sample of the then still-emerging technology.

“Today’s drone shows are pushing the boundaries of aerial entertainment and creating moments that leave an indelible mark on the heart and mind,” said CEO of Great Lakes Drone Company Matt Quinn.

Year-round attraction: EAA is a year-round attraction beyond just AirVenture. Here's a look at its impact.

“The Oshkosh shows will celebrate human ingenuity as a testament to the unyielding spirit of exploration that aviation embodies.”

This year’s fly-in convention, the 71st edition of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, will run from July 22 to 28 at Wittman Regional Airport.

Have a story tip or public interest concern? Contact Justin Marville at jmarville@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2024 will include nighttime drone performance