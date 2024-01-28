Nikki Haley looks for momentum with campaign stop in Mauldin ahead of SC GOP primary

Presidential candidate Nikki Haley visited the Upstate on Saturday in Mauldin, greeting a packed gymnasium at Mauldin High School on a stormy Saturday.

The former Republican South Carolina governor is making stops across the state just days after her loss primary in New Hampshire to former president Donald Trump by 11 percentage points.

Visiting her home state comes at a pivotal moment in Haley’s campaign as she attempts to bolster her performance despite calls for her to dismantle her campaign.

Nikki Haley, GOP presidential candidate, campaigns at Mauldin High School in Mauldin, S.C., on Jan. 27, 2024.

In the Iowa Caucus on Jan. 15, former president Donald Trump won by a 30-point margin, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trailing behind in second and Haley in third place. DeSantis dropped out of the race on Jan. 21 and endorsed Trump just days before the New Hampshire primaries.

Ahead of New Hampshire’s primary, Trump paraded around the state with South Carolina leaders who endorsed him including South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Lieutenant Gov. Pamela Evette.

Still, momentum for Haley’s campaign continues. On Friday, her campaign reported that they raised $1 million from "grassroots supporters" after Trump threatened that any Haley supporter would be “permanently barred from the MAGA camp.” In response, Haley’s campaign began selling “barred permanently” t-shirts, selling 6,500 and raising an additional $1.6 million.

During Saturday’s event, Haley shrugged off her political foe in the race for the GOP nomination, along with other South Carolinian leaders who endorsed Trump, including McMaster and Senator Tim Scott.

"All that time he is sitting in a courtroom defending himself, he is not fighting for the American people," Haley said, referring to Trump’s 91 indictments. She also once again called for a debate between her and Trump.

"Let’s do a debate and let’s see what happens," Haley said.

Droves of supporters wore "pick Nikki" signs or stickers. Some traveled from North Carolina or northern Georgia just to see Haley speak. Seniors from Mauldin High School donned "Students for Nikki Haley" shirts.

"I’m just happy that she chose to come to the Upstate again," Taylors resident, Stephania Priester, said. Priester is still undecided between voting for the Republican or Democratic party in this year’s election.

Nikki Haley, GOP presidential candidate, campaigns at Mauldin High School in Mauldin, S.C., on Jan. 27, 2024. Stephania Priester of Taylors, left, takes a moment to talk to Nikki Haley about current issues.

South Carolina holds open primaries, meaning residents can vote in either the Democratic primary on Feb. 3 or Republican primary on Feb. 24, regardless of party affiliation, but cannot vote in both.

As one of the first people in line for the rally, Priester said she came out to Saturday’s rally to continue her vetting process of the candidates. She still had outstanding questions for Haley regarding immigration, her comments on the Civil War and slavery and taxes, she said.

Other attendees said they were hopeful to see Haley as a viable option for their vote over former president Trump. One voter, David Dalbo, a lifelong Republican who cast a vote for President Joe Biden to help squash Trump’s reelection in 2020 said he was hopeful she would "do what she promised to do" in regards to her campaign messaging.

Meanwhile, Melissa Jones, a lifelong Democrat raised in the Upstate, said she intends to vote for the first time as a Republican for Nikki Haley, citing concerns about President Biden’s age.

"I feel like she’s tough," Jones said. "She will stand up to people."

Nikki Haley, GOP presidential candidate, campaigns at Mauldin High School in Mauldin, S.C., on Jan. 27, 2024. A group of supports on the stage greet Haley.

In recent polling, Trump continues to fare better than Haley. According to a CNN New Hampshire Primary poll from Jan. 21, Trump was ahead of Haley as the first choice for GOP presidential candidate by those likely to vote in the GOP primary by 11%.

Still, Haley will visit the coastal town of Conway as her next stop in the Palmetto state on Sunday.

