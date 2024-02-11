NJ attorney general taps Paterson activist as community liaison for Police Department

PATERSON — Teddie Martinez, an activist who has been outspoken for years against police misconduct, has been hired by the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office as community liaison between Paterson residents and city cops.

Martinez previously worked for the Paterson Healing Collective violence intervention group, but he was fired last year in a dispute with the organization’s executive director, Liza Chowdhury.

Martinez was among the hardest critics of the Police Department last March when Healing Collective member Najee Seabrooks was fatally shot by Paterson cops when he lunged at them with a knife during a possible drug-induced emotional disturbance.

Teddie Martinez, then a hospital-based violence interventions coordinator for the Paterson Healing Collective, speaks during a press conference calling for justice for Najee Seabrooks and local and state accountability at 200 Federal Plaza in Paterson on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Seabrooks, a member of the violence intervention group the Paterson Healing Collective, was fatally shot by Paterson police after a standoff while he was barricaded inside an apartment.

Isa Abbassi, the state-appointed officer in charge of the Police Department, announced Thursday that Martinez will work directly in neighborhoods to identify at-risk youths and try to steer them away from criminal behavior.

The program will be called “Street Meets,” with Martinez joining community leaders and law enforcement in outreach efforts, the announcement said. The goal will be to create community spaces in what Abbassi called underserved parts of the city to offer young residents a safe place.

“An important goal in 2024 is to bring the Paterson Police Department closer to the community,” Abbassi said. “By engaging kids, especially those who may be going down the wrong path, we are making communities safer and fostering productive relationships that will last for years to come, giving us more credibility on the streets in our mission to create a safe Paterson.”

'He knows the streets. He knows the people'

While at the Healing Collective, Martinez filled the role of one of the group’s “credible messengers,” someone well-known and respected in the city’s most troubled neighborhoods. He was a shooting victim several decades ago and served about 19 years in prison for various crimes.

“I think he’s going to be a good fit,” Paterson activist Ernest Rucker said when asked about Martinez's appointment. “He knows the streets. He knows the people.”

Corey Teague, another activist, who has established ties to Abbassi's administration, called Martinez “a good man,” adding that he is “looking forward to the future.”

Chowdhury, the Healing Colective leader, did not respond to a message seeking her comments about Martinez’s hiring.

State officials said Martinez started work for the Attorney General's Office on Jan. 29. They did not immediately provide information on his salary.

Mason Maher, head of the Police Department’s Superior Officers Association, said he favors “anything we can do to help our youth.”

But he declined to comment on the selection of Martinez, saying he didn’t have enough information about the appointment.

What did Martinez say?

Martinez thanked Abbassi and Attorney General Matthew Platkin for the opportunity.

“I am very happy to be in this role and be able to give back to the city that I was born and raised in,” he told Paterson Press. “My priority is to reach out to the young men and women in Paterson that may be going down the wrong path that I did and give them different outlets and the help they may need.”

“I’m looking forward to working collaboratively with all stakeholders in the city,” Martinez added. “My overall goal is to bridge the gap between the community and police so that we can become a more positive and productive culture in the city.”

