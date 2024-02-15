NJ mulls creating a new office to combat COVID learning loss. Here's what they'd do

New Jersey could be next in line to join states that have passed new laws to address the learning loss caused during the COVID-19 pandemic and oversee reading remediation efforts.

A bundle of bills, if passed, would create an Office of the Learning Loss Czar to liaison with schools and would require that students get screened each year to detect reading deficiencies. The bills would also help get teachers trained to be literacy coaches, and help to deliver reading intervention to any student needing additional help.

The package of four bills proposed by Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz — formerly the chair of the Senate Education Committee — come as part of a push to have the state Department of Education formalize its approach to pandemic learning loss.

A package of four bills proposed by Senate Majority Leader Teresa Ruiz — formerly the chair of the Senate Education Committee — come as part of a push to have the state Department of Education formalize its approach to learning loss.

A total of 38 states have passed some form of reading-related K-12 legislation between 2019 and 2023, according to Education Week, after the pandemic pushed standardized test scores to a new low nationwide, with the biggest drops in early elementary reading.

Many of the new laws require state departments of education to implement 'Science of Reading' instruction in early elementary classrooms. Some of these laws forbade schools from teaching reading using visual and context cues, giving priority instead to phonics and phonemic awareness, which are the foundations of the 'Science of Reading' approach.

Ruiz's proposed laws reflect these changes in how many states are approaching early literacy: evidence-based classroom practices, scientific reading instruction, interventions for kids and teacher training and re-training.

Oct 24, 2023; Clifton, NJ, USA; Marina Moore-Tuesta teaches students in her kindergarten class phonemic awareness and foundational reading skills at Clifton School 17 on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2023.

The Office of the Learning Loss Czar, created by one of the four proposed bills, would be either a person or an entity, independent of the Department of Education but working with it to reverse learning loss by identifying strategies and products geared toward all children and in particular, "students of color, low-income students, and students with disabilities," according to language in the bill.

It would also create a resource bank of tried and tested strategies for schools to use or pool, and would create partnerships with companies and groups that specialize in learning remediation.

NJ students struggle to close the COVID learning gap

New Jersey's school children showed a slight uptick in NJSLA standardized test scores in 2023, compared to the year before, but the numbers were still well below the pre-pandemic levels of 2019, according to data presented by the state Education Department's Division of Teaching and Learning Services.

Third graders in particular are still struggling to catch up to pre-pandemic performance levels, and only 55% of the state’s 11th graders have graduation-ready math skills. Third graders' English scores were stagnant compared to 2022, and their math scores showed the weakest increase compared to other grades.

More: Remember phonics? It's back in style as NJ schools fight pandemic learning loss

The push to create a learning loss office is late, and was diverted by the politics and culture wars around the Murphy administration's changes to the state's sex-ed standards made in 2020, during the pandemic, said Sen. Holly Schepisi, R-Bergen. Republicans and Democrats took partisan positions on the state's revised sexual education standards, and Schepisi was a vocal critic. "It's too late for a whole host of children to make that up," she said.

Ruiz has taken a "thoughtful approach to trying to address learning loss as quickly as possible," said state Sen. Andrew Zwicker, D-Somerset, who has co-sponsored several education bills with Ruiz.

"In the middle of the pandemic we were focused on so many things, not having a good understanding of how remote learning can and cannot work, especially among younger children," Zwicker said. "We never considered these questions before, so I think now, early 2024 gives us a chance to assess the data and that is why, in my opinion, we're seeing this push."

"To say it's delayed is subjective," he said, "but now we have the data to move forward in closing that learning gap."

Schepisi said her son was in third grade when the pandemic hit, but she was able to help him tide over learning lags by making sure he had supplemental supports. These supports are not available to many children in low-income school districts and urban centers.

Lawmakers in both parties have been pushing for the Murphy administration to report on the extent of pandemic-related learning loss, but with little success.

Oct 24, 2023; Clifton, NJ, USA; Kindergarten students learn phonemic awareness and foundational reading skills at Clifton School 17 on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2023.

A 2022 bill, sponsored by Ruiz and Zwicker that would have required the Commissioner of Education to prepare a learning loss report and report on public school operations during the COVID-19 public health emergency passed the Senate but did not move through the Assembly.

Another bill that would have created a "learning loss study commission," introduced last year by Schepisi, did not proceed at all.

"I would venture a guess that the DOE did not want to admit that they were wrong in keeping schools closed for so long, and in part that was due to pressure from the union," said Schepisi, referring to the New Jersey Education Association, the state's largest teachers union.

The former president of the NJEA, Marie Blistan, told NorthJersey.com in July 2020 that she did not think the state's schools were ready to reopen that September, as COVID-19 protocols and school operating procedures were still being worked out months before a vaccine was developed.

The union at the time said it prioritized its members' and children's health and safety over reopening schools without health protocols.

More: Murphy sets goals to boost NJ literacy in 2024, expand pre-K options

What the learning loss bills would do

In addition to creating an office of the Learning Loss Czar, the proposed laws would:

Mandate tri-annual reading skills screening for students in grades K-3, and once a year for newly enrolled students in grades 4-12, and by parent request.

Mandate reading intervention programs to be offered by every school to children who demonstrate reading deficiencies in grades K-3.

Mandate annual training for teachers who provide reading intervention in grades K-12, and require the Department of Education to create an educator preparation program that trains literacy coaches in schools. The training is required to include information on: (1) the science of reading; (2) reading intervention techniques; and (3) distinguishing between a student who may be eligible for special education services as opposed to a student who shows signs of a reading deficiency.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ mulls creating czar to combat COVID learning loss