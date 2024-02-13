NJ primary election 2024: FAQ, how to vote, when, deadlines

The spring primary season is drawing more attention throughout the state this year. That’s due in large part to the contested races on both sides of the aisle for the chance to run for U.S. Senate.

Since Sen. Bob Menendez’s indictment last fall, the process has been thrust into the spotlight, and with the election just four months away, residents may want to make sure they are ready to vote.

Everyone can vote in NJ's primary — if they declare a party, which you can do at the polls

New Jersey has what’s considered a semi-closed primary, because although a voter has to declare a party to vote in the primary, an unaffiliated voter can make that declaration at the polls.

According to the state Division of Elections, an unaffiliated voter may vote in a primary election by voting in person during the early voting period or on Election Day for either the Democratic or Republican Party. After an unaffiliated voter casts an in-person vote in the Democratic or Republican Party primary election, the voter will be affiliated with that political party going forward.

Hackensack residents come to the Hackensack Middle School to cast their ballots on Tuesday Nov. 7, 2023.

A voter can change affiliation by completing, signing and returning a change of party affiliation form to the municipal clerk or county commissioner of registration. Voter registration applications and the online voter registration tool also serve as a form to change political party affiliation.

What are deadlines to change parties? To register to vote?

The deadline to change parties is April 10 this year, and the voter registration deadline is May 14.

Unlike the weeklong option in the fall, early in-person voting is only from May 29 to June 2 at designated early voting locations in each county.

For those interested in voting by mail, unaffiliated voters must declare their party affiliation with either the county commissioner of registration or the municipal clerk before being issued a ballot. The affiliation declaration form must be completed and returned by May 28 to receive a mail-in ballot by mail or by 3 p.m. on June 3 to receive a mail-in ballot in person.

NJ election 2024 FAQ: Voter registration, ballot deadlines, early voting and more

When does vote-by-mail start?

The vote-by-mail ballots are sent out starting on April 20. The primary will be held on June 4. That is the deadline for vote-by-mail ballots to be postmarked, submitted via drop box or turned in to the county Board of Elections.

Vote-by-mail ballots postmarked by June 4 are eligible as long as they are received by June 10.

After voting, a voter who wants to unaffiliate should follow the change of affiliation process.

Katie Sobko covers the New Jersey Statehouse. Email: sobko@northjersey.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ primary election 2024: How to vote, date, deadlines