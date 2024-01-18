NJ snow storm: Jersey Shore school, facility closures and early dismissals for Friday

Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout Thursday and Friday morning.

With snow in the forecast for Friday across much of central New Jersey, schools in Monmouth and Ocean counties are making calls to keep students and staff safe and limit travel during the worst of the winter storm.

Some have already announced early dismissals. Other may announce closures late Thursday as weather forecasters revise their predictions.

The following are announcements as of Thursday and are subject to change.

NJ weather: Up to eight inches of snow coming to the Shore and Friday commute could be dangerous

Red Bank Charter School

Due to weather, school will be closed on Friday.

Marlboro Township Schools

Schools will hold a one-session day and dismiss early.

At the David C. Abbott Early Learning Center, kindergarten will dismiss at 1 p.m. PSD and integrated preschool will dismiss at 1:30 p.m. The Asher Holmes school times are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Defino Central and Frank J. Dugan schools will operate from 8:25 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. Marlboro Elementary class times will be from 9:05 a.m. to 1:05 p.m. Robertsville will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Memorial and Middle schools will be in session from 7:30 to 11:45 a.m.

People make their way across Vansant Avenue as an Ocean County snowplow clears the roads of ice and snow. A mix of rain, snow, and sleet falls throughout the Jersey Shore as day breaks. Island Heights, NJ Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Naval Weapon Stations Earle

Earle will be closed Friday due to weather. Only essential personnel should report for duty. The CDC will be closed. All medical appointments will be canceled. Patients will need to reschedule by calling 732-866-2301 or 732-866-2303. The South Gate on Normandy Road will be closed. Call into 732-866-SNOW for further updates.

Check back to app.com for more on this developing story.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Jersey Shore school and facility closures for Friday, Jan. 19