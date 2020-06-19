More than two weeks after start of nationwide protests, little sign of COVID spike, but officials remain cautious

When protests started following the May 25 killing of George Floyd, health experts worried that the large gatherings could spark outbreaks of coronavirus. Yet more than two weeks since those protests hit their peak, there is little evidence that has happened, though officials caution is it far too early — and the circumstances far too complicated — to draw any broad conclusions.

“We’re not seeing an increase in cases associated with the demonstrations (as of yet,)” New York City Department of Health spokesman Michael Lanza wrote in an email to Yahoo News on Tuesday.

Between June 3 and June 14, New York City reported an average decline of approximately 8.3 percent in the number of positive cases each day. In the seven days immediately preceding potential post-protest incubation, New York City reported an average increase of roughly 11 percent in the number of positive cases each day.

The question of health risks from mass gatherings is a fraught one, because supporters of President Trump have claimed a double standard, in which some public health officials who have pushed for closures of businesses have recently expressed public support for the protests. While it’s hard to know why the George Floyd protests haven’t caused a spike, at least not yet, supporters point to the fact the protests were outdoors and encouraged the widespread use of face coverings, which organizers even helped distribute.

Analyzing the effect of the demonstrations is complicated by many variables, including irregularities in how daily numbers are reported, overall progress on the coronavirus and protesters from outside the various cities. Also, the demonstrations coincided with reopening measures and warmer weather, which has led more people to venture outside, including in defiance of social distancing recommendations.

Rich Azzopardi, a senior adviser to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, noted recent crowds at city restaurants, and concurred that it is too soon to determine the effect the protests may have had.

“We’re keeping a close eye on the metrics, but at the moment it’s too soon to say what effect things like last weekend’s restaurant crowding or the protests will have, if any. Stay smart, wear a mask and wash your hands,” Azzopardi told Yahoo News.

Protesters gather at Foley Square on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in New York, as part of a demonstration against police brutality sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (Yuki Iwamura/AP) More

In Minneapolis, where large protests began shortly after Floyd was killed on May 25 and are ongoing, Casper Hill, a spokesman for the city, also cited variables, and he said it is too early to draw definitive conclusions about any impact the protests may have had there.

“It is too soon to report on that given the delay in reporting and the testing timeline. Additionally, we only have access to Minneapolis data and protesters came from other places so the State may be a better source of information overall,” Casper wrote in an email to Yahoo News on Wednesday evening.

Julie Bartkey, a spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Health, said they believe it will take 42 days from the end of the protests to be clear about their impact.

“Because of the potential for asymptomatic spread of this virus, giving an ‘all-clear’ time frame is difficult,” Bartkey said in an email on Tuesday. “We need to allow about 21 days for the first generation of infections to appear (i.e. 21 days from exposure to test result – 14 day incubation plus another few days to seek health care or get tested and for the result to come to us); but if there is asymptomatic spread in a household, it could be another 14-21 days for those secondary cases to appear.”

However, for now, Minnesota has not seen a high positivity rate in tests from protesters. Bartkey said Health Partners, a healthcare provider in the state that is conducting testing, has conducted coronavirus tests on 8,500 people at its sites “where the person is confirmed to have been at a protest, vigil or clean up mass event.” Of this, Bartkey said there has been “a one percent positivity rate.”