Non-zero tolerance: DHS is still separating families at the border

In the five months since President Trump issued an executive order indefinitely suspending his administration’s zero-tolerance family separation policy, immigration officials have continued to separate immigrant children and parents — at steadily increasing rates.

According to a report released Thursday by the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), between July 1 and Nov. 7 last year, at least 118 immigrant children were separated from parents or adult guardians by officials at the border and referred to the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR), the department in HHS that is responsible for the care of unaccompanied immigrant children in U.S. custody.

The key takeaway of the report, which prompted immediate calls for accountability from immigration advocates and some Democratic lawmakers, was that the total number of immigrant families separated by border officials under the Trump administration is unknown and likely significantly larger than what had previously been announced.

In Penitas, Texas, Luis from Honduras holds his 3-year-old son Eduardo and a 4-year-old girl Montserrat, the daughter of the woman in the background, after a group of nearly two dozen migrants from Central America illegally crossed the Rio Grande River into the United States from Mexico, Nov. 7, 2018. (Photo: Adrees Latif/Reuters) More

In a statement, U.S. Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., chair of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration and Border Security, called the report’s revelations “wholly unacceptable” and vowed to “fully investigate the actions leading to this disastrous decision and will hold the Trump administration to account for their cruel and incompetent actions.”

Zero tolerance was a policy intended to discourage illegal migration by automatically detaining immigrants who cross the border illegally and taking away minors who may have been traveling with them. Ending zero tolerance did not end the long-standing Department of Homeland Security (DHS) policy of removing children from adults who are considered to pose a potential threat to them — e.g., suspected child traffickers or abusive parents. The figures in the new report suggest that after zero tolerance was ended, DHS began enforcing this separation policy more strictly than in the past — unnecessarily strictly, in the view of some immigration advocates.

“In the summer of 2017, prior to the formal announcement of the zero-tolerance policy, ORR staff and officials observed a steep increase in the number of children who had been separated from a parent or guardian by [the Department of Homeland Security] and subsequently referred to ORR for care,” the report’s authors wrote. ORR officials estimated that the agency received and released thousands of separated children before June 26 when, in response to a lawsuit by the ACLU, a federal judge issued a court order requiring the administration to reunify all families who had been separated as a result of zero tolerance up to that point.

Rosayra Pablo-Cruz, a Guatemalan mother who had been separated from her two sons, leaves the Cayuga Center after being reunited with them in New York City, July 13, 2018. (Photo: Brendan McDermid/Reuters) More

According to numbers recorded by ORR staff in lieu of an official tracking system, the proportion of separated children referred to ORR by DHS rose from 0.3 percent of the total unaccompanied minor population in late 2016 to 3.6 percent by August 2017 — still several months before the zero-tolerance policy was even made public.

Although the incidence of family separations at the border has dropped significantly from its peak, the practice has hardly stopped. According to the same tracking by ORR, the proportion of separated children referred to ORR care by DHS has increased steadily each month, from 0.47 percent in July to 0.91 percent during the first week of November 2018 alone. Overall, separated children made up 0.69 percent of all ORR intakes during this period— more than twice the rate observed by ORR officials in 2016.