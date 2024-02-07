'None of these candidates' received the most votes Tuesday in Nevada’s GOP primary.

RENO - Nevada's Republican voters have overwhelmingly chosen "none of these candidates" as their choice in the state's GOP primary, an embarrassing blow for former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who was essentially running unopposed.

Although she earned fewer votes than "none," Haley nevertheless technically won because Nevada law awards the victory to the second-highest vote getter. “None" had 61% to Haley's 32%, with 53% of the vote in, according to unofficial results from the Nevada Secretary of State's office. Nevada law requires that voters be given the choice to vote for none of the candidates.

But the race itself was otherwise meaningless because only GOP-run caucuses being held Feb. 8 matter for awarding delegates to the Republican National Convention. Former President Donald Trump skipped the primary in favor of the caucuses, which analysts said were designed to help him win.

Republican presidential candidate and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a campaign event in Mauldin, S.C., Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

Tweeted longtime Nevada political commentator Jon Ralston: "Nikki is cooked."

Ralston, who is also the editor of The Nevada Independent added, "One of the most embarrassing things I have seen in all my years of covering politics. 'Major' presidential candidate loses to None of these Candidates. Might as well drop out. Seriously."

Dan Lee, an associate professor of political science at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, said Haley's "loss" was predictable given that Trump wasn't on the ballot but his supporters could vote in both the primary and the caucuses. State officials said they were unaware of any previous time Nevada voters had overwhelmingly chosen "none of the above" in a presidential preference primary.

"It was the most likely outcome, given that Trump isn't on the ballot ‒ his voters obviously voted for 'none of the above,'" Lee said. "It's something Trump is going to be talking about, making fun of her. It's something he's going to push, and at the same time he'll be able say he won the caucuses."

Lee said it's likely Haley's campaign considered whether it would be possible to get more votes in the primary than Trump will get in the caucuses, and made the calculation to just cede the territory. He predicted that the Nevada results would not prompt her to drop out.

"She really just didn't campaign here. It just wasn't worth the effort," Lee said. "If she drops out, it's because she's looking at the polls in South Carolina."

The Haley campaign noted it did not campaign in Nevada, arguing it was a waste of resources in a state where the tables were tilted for Trump. “Even Donald Trump knows that when you play penny slots the house wins,” said Haley campaign spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas. “We didn’t bother to play a game rigged for Trump. We’re full steam ahead in South Carolina and beyond.”

Trump himself celebrated the result, saying on his Truth Social website: “A bad night for Nikki Haley. Losing by almost 30 points in Nevada to ‘None of These Candidates.’ Watch, she’ll soon claim Victory!”

And a Trump aide also moved quickly to mock Haley. “More embarrassment coming in South Carolina,” posted Trump campaign adviser Chris LaCivita on the social media site X, formerly Twitter. “@NikkiHaley Delusional Tour continues.”

An election worker checks in a voter at a voting site in south Reno, Nevada, during the Feb. 6, 2024 presidential preference primary.

Nevada Republican Michael Holton, who works in manufacturing, was among those who voted for "none." Holton, 61, said he wished Trump could have participated in the primary so the former president could defeat Haley in a head-to-head competition. Holton said Haley, a former Trump ambassador to the United Nations, is disloyal in running against her former boss.

"I'm bummed he's not on the ballot," Holton said. "I feel the caucus will be strong for him but I'm just bummed he's not on the ballot."

And Ron Stanley, 64, also voted for “none of these candidates” in protest. He called Haley "Bush lite," a play on what he said was her similarity to former President George W. Bush.

“I wanted Donald Trump to be on there,” said Stanley, who used to work in the Texas oilfields. “Nikki Haley is not the answer. Trump’s the guy who has shown, from his business background, that he can make the hard decisions we need. Small business and family farms are just getting pounded by so many restrictions. The answer is not more government.”

Contributing: David Jackson, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How 'none of these candidates' could win an election.