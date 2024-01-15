North Jersey schools announce delayed openings, closures for Tuesday, Jan. 16. Check the list

Snow Day? Delayed opening? Remote classes? Some schools in North Jersey are altering their learning schedules for Tuesday with snow in the forecast.

The National Weather Service is predicting between 3 to 6 inches across North Jersey with snow starting Monday evening and possibly turning wet and heavy into Tuesday. There is a winter weather advisory in effect.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation warned in social posts that the snow "may affect the morning commute. Please go slow and plan extra travel time to get to your destination safely."

Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted Monday on X (formerly Twitter): "We anticipate heavy snowfall across the state, starting this evening and continuing through tomorrow. Flooding around the Passaic River and along the coast is expected due to high tides. Please monitor local weather forecasts and avoid unnecessary travel."

Closed

Here are the schools that have announced they will be closed for Tuesday, Jan. 16:

Villa Walsh

Delayed openings

Here are the schools that have announced delayed openings for Tuesday, Jan. 16:

Butler

Caldwell-West Caldwell

Catholic Academy of Sussex

Clifton

County College of Morris

Dover

Fordham University

High Point

Kittatinny

Lenape Valley

Livingston

Mendham Borough

Montville

Morris Knolls

Morristown Beard

Mount Olive

Netcong

Parsippany-Troy Hills

Pompton Lakes

Randolph

Rockaway Valley

Sparta (previously planned)

Vernon

Wallkill Valley

Butler Public Schools will operate on a 90 minute delayed opening schedule tomorrow, January 16, 2024! #bdogpride #buildingontradition #smalltownbigheart pic.twitter.com/iQwlF57Yq6 — Butler Public Schools (@butlerpublic) January 15, 2024

Remote learning

Here are the schools that will switch to remote classes for Tuesday, Jan. 16:

Delbarton

Check back for updates to this list throughout Monday night and Tuesday morning.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ snow: Schools announce delayed openings, closures for Jan. 16