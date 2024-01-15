North Jersey schools announce delayed openings, closures for Tuesday, Jan. 16. Check the list
Snow Day? Delayed opening? Remote classes? Some schools in North Jersey are altering their learning schedules for Tuesday with snow in the forecast.
The National Weather Service is predicting between 3 to 6 inches across North Jersey with snow starting Monday evening and possibly turning wet and heavy into Tuesday. There is a winter weather advisory in effect.
The New Jersey Department of Transportation warned in social posts that the snow "may affect the morning commute. Please go slow and plan extra travel time to get to your destination safely."
Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted Monday on X (formerly Twitter): "We anticipate heavy snowfall across the state, starting this evening and continuing through tomorrow. Flooding around the Passaic River and along the coast is expected due to high tides. Please monitor local weather forecasts and avoid unnecessary travel."
Closed
Here are the schools that have announced they will be closed for Tuesday, Jan. 16:
Villa Walsh
Delayed openings
Here are the schools that have announced delayed openings for Tuesday, Jan. 16:
Butler
Caldwell-West Caldwell
Catholic Academy of Sussex
Clifton
County College of Morris
Dover
Fordham University
High Point
Kittatinny
Lenape Valley
Livingston
Mendham Borough
Montville
Morris Knolls
Morristown Beard
Mount Olive
Netcong
Parsippany-Troy Hills
Pompton Lakes
Randolph
Rockaway Valley
Sparta (previously planned)
Vernon
Wallkill Valley
Remote learning
Here are the schools that will switch to remote classes for Tuesday, Jan. 16:
Delbarton
Check back for updates to this list throughout Monday night and Tuesday morning.
