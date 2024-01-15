Snow on Tuesday? Forecasters say yes. But how much?

New Jersey is set to receive another round of snow that could affect Tuesday morning’s commute.

Light, powdery snow is expected to fall beginning around 8 p.m. Monday night and could to turn wet and heavy into Tuesday, the National Weather Service said in a briefing issued early Monday morning.

Preliminary forecasts call for 3 to 4 inches across most of North Jersey and New York City that may create slippery road conditions on Tuesday morning, the NWS said.

With temperatures expected to be in the 20s overnight, a "glaze of ice" may form on untreated or elevated surfaces by Tuesday morning, according to the briefing. That's fresh off snow squalls that caused power outages on Sunday.

If the forecast holds, this storm could break New York City’s historic snow drought. The last time more than an inch fell in Central Park was on Feb. 13, 2022 — 702 days ago.

Temperatures are expected to remain very cold for at least the next seven days with highs at or below freezing.

New Jersey has had a mild winter so far. December 2023 was tied for the third warmest December in more than 125 years of record keeping with an average temperature of 41.2 degrees, according to a Rutgers University report.

By early Monday morning, electricity had been restored to most of the more than 5,000 thousand households across the state that lost power on Sunday due to snow squalls that produced high winds. About 1,000 Jersey Central Power and Light customers mostly in western New Jersey were still without power as of 7 a.m. Monday.

