Here are North Jersey snow totals so far

The first storm to drop snow on North Jersey in 2024 has been hit or miss depending on where you live. At the Shore it has been rain but up in northwestern Passaic and Sussex counties there has been substantial snowfall because of colder temperatures and higher elevations.

Some areas such as Ramsey got their first snowfall of at least an inch since March 14, 2023.

Today, by the way, is the anniversary of the blizzard of 1996, when Bergenfield got 20 inches of snow over the course of two days.

Here's what we know about snow totals so far based on reports by Bob Ziff from the North Jersey Weather Observers.

Ramsey: 3.7 inches

Paramus: 1.2 inches

Cedar Grove: 2.3 inches

Sparta: 7 inches

Wantage: 11 inches

New Providence: 2.5 inches

Stewartsville: 2.5 inches

