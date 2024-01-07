Live updates: Snow rumbles into North Jersey but totals expected to vary widely

While North Jersey braced for the first visible snowfall in many months, the National Weather Service canceled all winter storm warnings for the metropolitan region around 4 a.m. Sunday as the storm looks to be weaker than originally forecasted.

Check back here for live updates throughout the day Sunday.

Plenty of areas will still see more snow farther west from the city, especially in the northern reaches of Bergen, Passaic and Sussex counties. The National Weather Service had said on Friday morning that the northwestern reaches of the state, including western Bergen, Passaic and Sussex counties, are anticipating snow accumulation ranging from 6 to 10 inches.

New York City was forecasted to receive only 1 to 3 inches, while areas like Newark and Teterboro are also expected to see limited accumulation within the same range.

Here's the snow forecast for the rest of Sunday

The eastern stretch of New Jersey will see little to no accumulation of snow on Sunday as temperatures are expected to remain above freezing until nightfall, said Bill Goodman, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

But western New Jersey with its higher elevations and colder temperatures may see some more snow.

"If it's going to accumulate anywhere, it's going to happen in places like Sussex, western Passaic, western Morris," Goodman said.

Northwest NJ getting 2x the snow of most other areas

Snowfall has already varied widely across the region with northwest New Jersey bearing the brunt.

Wantage in the highlands of Sussex County received 8 inches as of early Sunday morning, according to Bob Ziff with the North Jersey Weather Observers.

Just 30 miles to the east, Ramsey in Bergen County received less than half that: 3.7 inches.

Saturday night into Sunday brings the snow to North Jersey

A relatively fast snowstorm came whipping into the region Saturday night before tapering off.

Residents and trained spotters reported the following snow totals to the National Weather Service on Saturday night and early Sunday. Check back for more totals.

Bergen County

Franklin Lakes 5.7 inches

Glen Rock 4.0

Ridgewood 3.7

Fair Lawn 3.4

Westwood 2.8

River Vale 2.8

Fair Lawn 2

Bergenfield 1

East Rutherford 0.5

Passaic County

Totowa 5

Wayne 4.5

Wayne 3.5 in

Essex County

Livingston 3.6

West Orange 3.5

Hudson County

Harrison 1

Winter storm warning canceled for Northeast NJ and NYC

