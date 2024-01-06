Are you ready for snow? What we know about today’s snowstorm in North Jersey

New Jersey's first snowfall of the season is expected to start Saturday afternoon, bringing between 4 and 12 inches of snow along with heavy rain strong winds and coastal flooding.

Here's what to know about what will likely be the largest snowfall in North Jersey in several years:

When will the snow start?

Heavy snow is expected to begin after 4 p.m. on Saturday in North Jersey.

When will it end?

Depending on where you live, snow is expected to end Sunday afternoon.

NJ weather: North Jersey's expecting its first snow in years. Everything you need to know

How much snow will we get?

The heaviest snow is expected to begin Saturday evening and continue through the night.

Western parts of Bergen and Passaic counties are predicted to see between 4 and 8 inches, while the eastern parts of the counties may see up to 4 inches.

Morris County is expected to see between 6 and 8 inches of snow. Sussex County could see between 8 to 12 inches.

TV time: Snowed in? Here's what to binge-watch

How will the snow affect the roads and trains?

“Don’t go out unless you need to go out,” Gov. Phil Murphy said at a Saturday press conference. “Stay off the roads.”

Heavy snowfall, sleet and rain create dangerous driving conditions.

Check road conditions at 511nj.org or call 511.

Follow the "Move Over" law: If first responders are on the road or shoulder, move over one lane if possible. If that's not possible, slow down.

The state brined all of the state and interstate highways in counties north of I-78 and in Hunterdon County, and has "sufficient" amounts of salt and liquid calcium on hand, said Joe Bertoni, deputy commissioner of the Department of Transportation.

Commercial vehicles — which include all tractor trailers; empty straight CDL-weighted trucks; passenger vehicles pulling trailers; recreational vehicles and motorcycles — are subject to a travel restriction starting at 2 p.m. issued by the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

It affects the following highways in both directions:

I-78, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-80, entire length from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-280, entire length from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-287, entire length from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border

NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287

NJ Transit will be operating its usual weekend schedule, Bertoni said.

What are the current warnings, watches and advisories?

Winter storm warnings (a winter storm is imminent):

Western Bergen and western Passaic counties - 4 p.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Morris and Warren counties : 1 p.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Sussex County - 1 p.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Winter weather advisories (less severe than storm conditions):

Eastern Bergen, eastern Passaic, western Essex and western Union counties: 4 p.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday.

Murphy said there is not a state of emergency at the Saturday noon press conference, but said "that's an option we always leave on the table."

Where are the best spots to sled?

Here is a list of great sledding hills throughout Bergen, Passaic, Morris, Essex, Hudson and Sussex Counties.

How can I prepare?

If you must travel, keep in your car an extra flashlight, food, water, a blanket and cell phone charger.

How can I stay safe?

For those who need a warming center, call 211 or visit nj211.org.

Never touch or drive over downed power lines. Assume they are live, stay at least 30 feet away and call 911.

Report power outages to your utility company. Don't assume others already made the call.

For more information, visit ready.nj.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates throughout the day.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Are you ready for snow? What we know about today’s snowstorm