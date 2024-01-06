Winter storm warnings issued across North Jersey, up to 12 inches of snow expected

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings across North Jersey, alerting residents that between 4 and 12 inches of snow is expected as a large winter storm hits the northeast later today.

The warnings were put out overnight, upgrading the weather service's winter storm watch that had been previously issued.

Heavy snow is expected to start falling throughout North Jersey after 4 p.m., making travel difficult as the storm churns it's way north.

Snowfall amounts will vary depending upon location, with those in the eastern part of North Jersey ― parts of Bergen and Passaic counties ― seeing between 4 and 8 inches and those in the west seeing considerably higher amounts.

Morris County is expected to see between 6 and 8 inches of snow, while Sussex County could get up to 12 inches.

If the storm hits as expected, it will be the largest snowfall in North Jersey in several years. Already, people are making plans for sledding and hunkering down during the storm.

The closer you are to New York City, the less snow is expected. For example, eastern portions of Bergen County, along with Essex and Union counties, could see up to 4 inches of snow. As you head south, the storm is expected to bring drenching rain, according to the weather service, which could cause road flooding.

Temperatures will hover around the freezing mark, making for a heavy, west snow and in some areas along the transition line, a slushy mess. Driving conditions are expected to be extremely hazardous.

The heaviest snow is expected to start in the evening and continue overnight, with clear skies returning in the afternoon on Sunday as the storm moves toward New England.

This story will be updated throughout the day. Check back soon for updates.

