Tips on how to prepare and stay safe as snowstorm heads to North Jersey

With the first major snowfall of the season coming to North Jersey this weekend, now is a good time to remind residents of several precautions they can take to be safe during the storm.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch Thursday, and the most recent forecast is calling for 6 to 10 inches in Sussex, Passaic and western Bergen counties. Towns like Morristown and Paramus should expect 3 to 4 inches, while southern parts of the state will likely see more rain than snow.

It has been a while since the last significant storm hit New Jersey. Only 3 inches of snow fell in the state last winter, according to the Rutgers Weather Network, more than 17 inches below normal and the second-lowest total on record.

Dave Alvarez, of Carlstadt, moves snow off the sidewalk along Cedar Lane, in Teaneck, NJ, at 11:35AM. Monday, February 1, 2021

Given the prolonged snow drought, New Jerseyans could use a refresher on ways to be prepared when a storm hits.

Staying safe at home during a storm

As any weather expert will attest, the best way to be safe in a storm is to stay home until it passes and workers have time to clear the roads. Here are some tips to protect yourself and others around the house:

Get snow supplies ready: Make sure items such as snowblowers, shovels and sidewalk salt are purchased and easily accessible ahead of the storm.

Protect pets: Bring dogs, cats and other furry friends inside when temperatures drop or conditions worsen. For farm owners with livestock, ensure the animals have a strong shelter with warm bedding and adequate food and water.

Test alarms: There are many different heat sources that can cause a fire or release carbon monoxide into the home if not used properly. Check smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors to make sure they are working and have fresh batteries.

Use heaters safely: Keep anything flammable at least 3 feet away from heating equipment like a furnace or portable space heater. Remember to turn off portable heaters when leaving the room or going to bed, and never use the oven to heat a home.

Be prepared on the road

Some residents are unable to stay home during a snowstorm. For those who must be out, keep these road safety tips in mind:

Clear snow off the rooftop. Motorists who fail to do so face fines of $25 to $75, according to the Attorney General's Office, and those amounts can rise much higher if flying snow causes injury or property damage.

Drive behind a larger vehicle, ideally a snowplow or truck, and follow its taillights through the snow.

Accelerate and brake slowly while driving. Try to keep a constant speed when going uphill to avoid losing traction and sliding back down.

Do not try to quickly accelerate if the vehicle gets stuck, as the spinning tires will smooth out the snow. Instead, slowly accelerate and back up to condense the snow and gain traction.

Keep a shovel and emergency supply kit in case a vehicle gets stranded. The kit should include jumper cables, a flashlight, warm clothes, bottled water and non-perishable snacks.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Snowstorm safety, preparation tips for at home and on the road