Weekend snowstorm in North Jersey is almost here, with 6 to 10 inches still in forecast

The much anticipated (or dreaded) weekend snowstorm coming for North Jersey is now just a day away and still seems likely to be the region's biggest storm in quite some time.

Bill Goodman, meteorologist at the National Weather Service, said on Friday morning that the northwestern reaches of the state, including western Bergen, Passaic and Sussex counties, are anticipating snow accumulation ranging from 6 to 10 inches. The storm is expected to start Saturday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for this weekend as North Jersey braces for the first snowfall of the winter.

However, as you move southward, the snowfall diminishes significantly. New York City is forecasted to receive only 1-3 inches, while areas like Newark and Teterboro are also expected to see limited accumulation within the same range.

How much snow is NJ getting?

Some snow inch count predictions include:

West Milford: 10 inches

Wantage: 8-12 inches

Paramus: 4 inches

Morristown: 3-4 inches

Newark: 2 inches

Southern New Jersey, on the other hand, is poised to experience minimal to no snowfall, with precipitation taking the form of rainfall totaling just over an inch.

Those without snow in the northern part of the state will still face a different challenge, as heavy rain could reach close to 3 inches, raising concerns of coastal flooding on Tuesday night.

Compounding the weather situation, strong winds are forecasted for Tuesday night, with potential impacts on coastal areas. The timing of these conditions in relation to high tide remains a critical factor, as earlier occurrence could mitigate the risk of coastal flooding.

Residents are advised to stay informed and take necessary precautions as this mixed bag of winter weather approaches, impacting different regions of New Jersey in varied ways.

