'They are not dead.' Falling iguanas in the forecast in Florida this weekend

Yes, falling iguanas are in the forecast once again in Florida. Here's why:

Some of the brutal cold that's enveloped most of the nation recently will finally make its way to south Florida this weekend, where temperatures could dip into the low 40s – a chilly reading in that subtropical climate.

The cold blast could immobilize iguanas and cause them to fall out of trees. The lizards start getting sluggish in temperatures below 50 degrees and are known to "freeze" when temperatures dip into the 30s and 40s, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

A sizable iguana population

WINKNews meteorologist Matt Devitt said on X, formerly Twitter, Thursday that "FALLING IGUANAS are possible this weekend in Southwest Florida as the coldest air of the season moves in Sunday morning."

"We have a pretty sizable iguana population from Sanibel to Cape Coral to Naples," he said. "Locally, lows will dip into the 40s, wind chills in the 30s by sunrise."

National Weather Service stations in Florida have issued unofficial "falling iguana" advisories before to warn residents of the threat of severe cold and advise that the lizards they might find on the ground are usually temporarily immobilized, not dead.

"Iguanas are cold blooded. They slow down or become immobile when temps drop into the 40s. They may fall from trees, but they are not dead," the weather service said.

'Don't assume that they're dead'

During a similar cold snap and iguana warning five years ago, well-meaning residents finding stiffened iguanas were advised to leave them alone, as they may feel threatened and bite once they warm up.

“Don’t assume that they’re dead,” Kristen Sommers, who at the time oversaw the nonnative fish and wildlife program for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said during the January 2018 cold spell.

Iguanas are an invasive species in Florida known for eating through landscaping and digging burrows that undermine infrastructure.

