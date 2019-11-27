Not much for Trump to be thankful for in latest impeachment news

While House Democrats concluded their public hearings last Thursday in the impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump, a flurry of new developments and disclosures this week appeared to increase the odds that he will become the third U.S. president to face a trial in the Senate that could (although most likely won’t) end with his removal from office. Here are some of the latest revelations:

Trump knew about whistleblower complaint in late August

On Tuesday night, the New York Times reported that Trump had been informed in late August that a whistleblower within his administration had filed a formal complaint about his July 25 phone call with the president of Ukraine. The timing is significant because part of the Democrats’ case against him is that he held up military aid to Ukraine to pressure President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, as well as a debunked conspiracy theory about the 2016 election.

When they testified last week before the House Intelligence Committee, Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, and State Department official David Holmes recounted a July 26 cellphone conversation Sondland had with Trump.

“I heard President Trump ask, ‘So, he’s going to do the investigation?’ Ambassador Sondland replied that ‘he’s going to do it,’ adding that President Zelensky will do ‘anything you ask him to,’” Holmes testified.

Sondland’s opening statement made clear that he had been directed by members of the Trump administration to seek a quid pro quo agreement with Ukraine’s government.

“I know that members of this committee frequently frame these complicated issues in the form of a simple question: Was there a ‘quid pro quo’?” Sondland told lawmakers. “With regard to the requested White House call and the White House meeting, the answer is yes.”

By late August, White House lawyers were attempting to determine whether the administration was legally required to release the aid, since the funds had been allocated by Congress, the Times reported. Ukrainian officials had begun asking after the aid and members of Congress had also started to pressure the administration to deliver it.

The aid was released on Sept. 11, without Zelensky making any such announcement, a fact that Republicans cite in Trump’s defense.

But the presumptive rebuttal is that the White House knew it was, or would be, under investigation over the “quid pro quo” and ordered the release of the aid to cover its tracks. The Times reporting buttresses that version of events.

In fact, just two days earlier, the whistleblower’s complaint had been referred to the House Intelligence Committee. Trump and Sondland spoke on the phone that day, and Sondland asked the president what he wanted him to tell Zelensky.

Trump gave a reply that his supporters say proves his innocence but which Democrats believe reads very much like a premeditated alibi.

“I want nothing. I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. Tell Zelensky to do the right thing,” Sondland recalled Trump saying in the phone call.

Trump throws Giuliani under the bus

On Tuesday, Trump gave an interview to Bill O’Reilly, the former Fox News host who was fired from the network in April 2017. The president made news when O’Reilly asked him what Rudy Giuliani, his lawyer and fixer, was doing in Ukraine “on your behalf.”

“Well, you have to ask that to Rudy, but Rudy, I don’t, I don’t even know,” Trump responded. “I know he was going to go to Ukraine, and I think he canceled a trip. But, you know, Rudy has other clients other than me. I’m one person.”

“So, you didn’t direct him to go there on your behalf?” O’Reilly pressed.