PHOTOS: Past and present — balloons of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Grinch balloon will attempt to steal some holiday cheer in his first-ever appearance in the 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Nov. 23, 2017. (Photo: Gordon Donovan/Yahoo News)

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is an annual parade presented by the U.S.-based retail store chain Macy’s. The tradition started in 1924 and is the second-oldest Thanksgiving parade in the United States.

In 1927, the parade debuted its signature balloons to great fanfare. Felix the Cat was the the first-ever-character balloon, kicking off a star-studded roster than has included more than 100 of the world’s most famous characters.

The three-hour Macy’s event has been televised nationally on NBC since 1952. (Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade)

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade passes down Broadway in New York on Nov. 27, 1930. The parade’s first giant balloons debuted in 1927. (Photo: AP) More

A fish balloon is released as the parade nears its end on Broadway in 1929. They were filled with helium and will drift for a week, with a $100 prize awarded for each one recovered. (Photo: Underwood Archives/Getty Images) More

A large outdoor float of Captain Nemo makes its way down the street during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, on Nov. 28, 1929. (Photo: AP) More

A Felix the Cat balloon and other parade floats and balloons are led down Broadway during the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1930. (Photo: Underwood & Underwood/Corbis/Getty Images) More

A not-too-ferocious dragon caught fancy of crowd at 1931 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Nov. 21,1931. (Photo: New York Daily News Archive/Getty Images) More

This blind pig is not a speakeasy. He’s coming from the 1932 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. And don’t let that perspective fool you. Mr. Pig is not really over Empire State Building. (Photo: New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images) More