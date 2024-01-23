'This is not over.' Greg Abbott, Ken Paxton react to ruling on Texas razor wire on border

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton are weighing in after the U.S. Supreme Court decided in a 5-4 ruling that the Biden administration could authorize the removal of razor wire barriers installed by Texas along the border with Mexico.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Abbott said the approach was an "effective deterrent" despite the Eagle Pass area, where 29 miles of fencing was set up at his order, seeing a surge of migrants in late December and early January.

Paxton added that the decision "allows Biden to continue his illegal effort to aid the foreign invasion of America," but the Department of Homeland Security said the fencing put in along a 29-mile stretch of Rio Grande in and around Eagle Pass has actually made apprehending migrants more difficult.

“It is a foundational constitutional principle that the federal government is not bound by the laws or policies of any particular state in its enactment and implementation of federal law,” U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar told the court.

The Justice Department made similar arguments before the court, saying the state of Texas shut down the ability of border patrol agents to process migrants in a park in Eagle Pass and to determine if a migrant needed emergency aid.

Meanwhile, Abbott and Paxton that the ruling does not mark the end of the handling of border issues by the state.

"This fight is not over, and I look forward to defending our state’s sovereignty," Paxton posted.

Abbott said much the same: "This is not over."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Supreme Court razor wire ruling draws reaction from Texas officials