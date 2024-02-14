Now You Know: Bonita and Estero host movies in the park

Grab your blankets and lawn chairs! There are two outdoor venues hosting movies in the park this month.

The city of Bonita Springs is inviting the public to a date-night edition of Movies in the Park on Friday (Feb. 16).

This showing will feature the family-friendly animated adventure “Tangled.” Riverside Park will be lit up with pink and green lighting. Grab a blanket or a chair and watch a movie on the park lawn.

Riverside Park is located at 10450 Reynolds St., Bonita Springs. The movie starts at dusk (approximately 6:20 p.m.) The event is free for the community. Shaved ice from Kona Ice will be available for purchase at the event.

For more information, call Bonita Springs City Hall at 239-949-6262.

Enjoy a free movie under the stars sponsored by Lee County Parks & Recreation at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, at Estero Park, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero.

Alongside his pink-loving pal Poppy (voiced by Anna Kendrick, center), Branch (Justin Timberlake) reunites with musical bros John Dory (Eric Andre) and Spruce (Daveed Diggs) in "Trolls Band Together."

The 2023 PG-rated computer-animated comedy “Trolls Banded Together” will be the feature.

Food and shaved ice from various food trucks will be available for purchase. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs.

For more information about Lee County Parks & Recreation locations, amenities and other special events, visit leeparks.org, call 239-533-7275 or email leeparks@leegov.com.

Alliance for Period Supplies of SWFL receives $20,000 from Jingled Elves

The Alliance for Period Supplies of SWFL recently announced it has received a $20,000 grant from the Jingled Elves. This grant will be used to provide safe, hygienic, and worry-free periods for 7920 at-risk women and girls in Collier County.

“We are grateful for the continued support of Jingled Elves,” said Dusti Beaubien, the president and founder of the Alliance for Period Supplies of SWFL. “They are a group of dedicated women who understand that Period Poverty exists in our community and want to put a stop to it. They are a perfect example of women helping women.

“This generous grant allows APS of SWFL to continue our work to ensure that a period ends a sentence, not a girl’s education or a woman’s ability to work.”

One in four women and girls have struggled to buy period products in the past year due to income. This problem is intensified by the fact that state and federal programs, including SNAP (aka Food Stamps) cannot be used to purchase period supplies. They are considered a luxury item.

For more information about the Alliance for Period Supplies of SWFL or to learn how you can help end period poverty in Southwest Florida, visit apsofswfl.org.

For more information about how to become a Jingled Elf, visit jingledelves.org/.

