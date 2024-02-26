NYC journalist's death is city's latest lithium-ion battery fire fatality, officials say

Friends and colleagues are mourning the death of a New York journalist who died in what authorities say is the city's latest deadly fire sparked by a micromobility device's lithium-ion battery.

Fazil Khan, an Indian national and data journalist, was the lone fatality in a Friday apartment fire that injured 17 others. He was 27 years old.

"We are devastated by the loss of such a great colleague and wonderful person," The Hechinger Report, an education news outlet where Khan worked, said on X, formerly Twitter.

Khan was also a contributor at The City, another New York-based news outlet, which said on X that Khan was "a friend to many in our newsroom."

The blaze, which caused several critical injuries, was caused by batteries from a "micromobility device," New York's fire department told USA TODAY on Monday.

Khan's death is the latest in an uptick of fatalities from fires sparked by the batteries, New York fire officials have warned.

Earlier this month, Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh announced lithium-ion batteries have recently become a leading cause of fires and fire deaths in New York City, and that the problem is growing nationwide too.

Videos posted by FDNY show lithium-ion batteries in apartment lobbies, on streets and in other public places erupting quickly and fueling rapidly-spreading blazes.

"Make sure any device you have in your home, whether an e-bike or something else powered by a lithium-ion battery is safe and you can guarantee you and your family are safe when you buy something from a store or from an online retailer," Kavanagh said at a Feb. 2 public safety briefing.

A New York City supermarket in the Bronx caught fire in March 2023 due to flames sparked by a lithium-ion battery.

Why are lithium-ion batteries dangerous?

Heat and explosions from rechargeable lithium-ion batteries can cause intense, rapidly-spreading fires that are difficult to extinguish with water, New York's fire department warns. Traditional fire extinguishers found in homes also do not work against lithium-ion battery fires, the department says.

Many electric bikes and scooters sold in the U.S. in recent years may contain lithium-ion batteries that have not been approved by consumer safety laboratories, and more laws and regulations on e-bike batteries are needed in the U.S., fire officials have warned.

"It seems like no mater how much we say that this is a problem we either see that these are still being sold and people need to be held responsible for that," Kavanagh told ABC 7 in New York last year.

In many cases, consumers may be unaware a mobility device − or even a child's toy − could potentially be very dangerous, she said.

"People may not realize that the device they have in their home was sold prior to any of this regulation," Kavanagh told the outlet.

How many people die from lithium-ion battery fires?

There has been a dramatic increase in deaths from fires sparked by lithium-ion batteries in New York City, the fire department says.

As recently as 2020, there were zero deaths from lithium-ion battery fires, according to the department, but the city has seen a spike since then.

Last year, 17 people in New York died from lithium-ion battery fires, ABC 7 reported, citing data from the Fire Safety Research Institute. That number is up from six deaths in 2022 and four in 2021, Gothamist reported.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lithium-ion battery fires continue to kill New Yorkers