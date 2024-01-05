NYC subway train derailment: What we known about the collision that left dozens injured

Many New Yorkers were forced to find alternative routes to work Friday morning after a subway train derailment yesterday afternoon continues to cause major disruptions in the city's public transit system.

Shortly before the evening rush hour on Thursday, Jan. 4, a train filled with passengers collided with an out-of-service train at the 96th Street subway station, injuring a few dozen people and putting the station and train out of commission.

Luckily, officials said there were no major injuries reported, though several people were transported to area hospitals. However, train services have yet to return to normal and the investigation is still ongoing.

Here is what we know so far about the accident.

What happened?

While the incident is still under investigation, MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber previously said in a press conference that one of the involved trains was out of service and had been vandalized before the collision.

"What we do know is the out-of-service train had been vandalized and emergency cords had been pulled earlier by someone," he said. "They were able to reset them except one and that was the reason that train was still stuck in the station."

The disabled train had four employees on it at the time of the accident. The second train, which arrived at the station and collided with the out-of-service one, which had roughly 300 patrons on board.

"The trains, literally, at slow speed, thankfully, bumped into each other just north of the station," Lieber said. "We were able to evacuate a number of our customers. Thankfully, there were no serious injuries."

Representatives from the NYPD and New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said during the conference that they responded to the scene promptly, got the power to the tracks off for safety and began evacuating people.

Besides the one that derailed, a second train of about 300 people was evacuated after becoming stuck in the tunnel behind the incident. EMS checked patrons over as they exited and sent multiple people to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time of the conference, officials said that technical equipment appeared to be working correctly and they would look into potential human error.

Where and when did the collision occur?

This photo provided by NYC Emergency Management shows the derailment of a New York City subway car, Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. A New York City subway train derailed Thursday after being sideswiped by another train, leaving more than 20 people with minor injuries including some who were brought to hospitals, the New York City Police Department said. (NYC Emergency Management via AP)

The accident happened at the 96th Street subway station in Manhattan on Thursday at 3 p.m. when two Northbound 1-line trains collided. The subsequent train derailment has caused disruptions in service on the Upper West Side.

How many people were injured?

According to posts shared on X, formerly Twitter, by FDNY, 26 people suffered minor injuries. During a press conference, officials said 24 had been injured. No major injuries were reported and all passengers were evacuated by emergency services.

At 3:01 today, FDNY units responded to a train derailment at the 96th St. 1/2/3 station. Units arrived in minutes, began a structural assessment and evacuation of passengers from the derailed train. pic.twitter.com/nEASIl2pQE — FDNY (@FDNY) January 5, 2024

When will regular subway service resume?

Following the crash on Thursday, service on the 1, 2 and 3 trains was "severely disrupted." Delays on the 4 and 5 trains were also reported by MTA authorities.

As of Friday morning, service via the 1, 2 and 3 trains is still partially suspended. There will be no 1 train service between 137 St-City College and Times Sq-42 St at least through the rush hours and no 2 or 3 trains between 135 St and Times Sq-42 St.

2 trains have been rerouted to run on the 5 line between 149 St-Grand Concourse and Nevins St in both directions.

1/2/3 service remains partially suspended at many stations in Manhattan through at least the morning rush hours. Our crews are making repairs to a train that derailed near 96 St.



When repairs are made, we will move this train to its storage facility, inspect the tracks, and make… pic.twitter.com/diyucNJxZC — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) January 5, 2024

According to the MTA, officials are making repairs to the train so it can be moved to its storage facility. The tracks will then be inspected and repaired if necessary before regular service can return.

Originally, officials said they hoped to have the trains back to normal by Friday morning's rush hour, but status updates show the issues will likely persist at least into the evening rush. The MTA stated in a post on X that they do not currently have a specific resumption time.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NYC subway train derailment leaves multiple hurt: Here's what we know