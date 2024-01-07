Ocala's first murder case of 2024: Two charged in shooting death of man, 21

Two men charged in connection with the Saturday shooting death of a 21-year-old man will be held in jail without bail, a judge has ruled.

Kamrun O'Shea Goffe and his cousin Jaden T. Burton were denied bail by Circuit Judge Steven Rogers during a first appearance hearing Sunday. Sunday was Goffe's 23rd birthday.

Assistant State Attorney Wynn Vickers told the judge that prosecutors will file motions seeking pre-trial detention for the men. If the requests are granted, there will be no chance for bail until the cases are resolved.

The next hearing for the defendants is arraignment on Feb. 6.

For now, Goffe is being held on charges of first-degree murder, engaging in a criminal offense with a firearm and possession of marijuana more than 20 grams. Burton, 20, is being held on a first-degree murder charge.

Both men are from Ocala.

The killing is the first of the year in the city of Ocala. Last year, city detectives investigated eight murders, with at least four of them involving guns.

Shootings

Goffe and Burton were taken into custody within hours of each other on Saturday in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Patrick Stanley, whose 22nd birthday would have been Jan. 9.

At 11:19 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 2200 block of Southwest Second Street in reference to shots fired and someone screaming.

It was the second shooting of the day. At 1:30 a.m., officers investigated a shooting at Berkeley Pointe Apartments (formerly known as Spring Manor) at 2833 NE Seventh St.

Police officials said a man had been shot and showed up at a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Detectives are now searching for Kadrian Lewuan Clayton, 31. He's wanted for first-degree attempted murder.

In the Southwest Second Street shooting, when officers arrived, they found Stanley on the ground with a gunshot wound to the leg and a woman applying a tourniquet. An ambulance came and took Stanley to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, where he died later Saturday night.

Officers said Stanley suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Gathering evidence

Detective Ryan Park investigated the shooting. He learned that two cars, a Hyundai and a Toyota, were connected to the case. Park interviewed several people and found footage from surveillance cameras that helped him piece together what happened before and after the shooting.

Police officials recovered 9mm shell casings that indicated there were two shooters. They also found marijuana in a nearby wooded area.

The detectives said they were able to confirm that Goffe and Burton were at the shooting scene, and they think they know what vehicles they were driving.

The Toyota was recovered at Northwest Seventh Street and Eighth Avenue. Burton was in the vehicle at the time. He was transported to the Ocala Police Department for an interview.

Interviews by Ocala police detective

Burton declined to answer questions posed to him by Park.

Goffe was eventually found at an apartment complex located off Northeast 17th Place. The Hyundai was also found. Officers obtained a search warrant. Inside the apartment they found a Glock handgun that detectives were told was used in the shooting.

Goffe was taken to the police department, where he was interviewed by Park. According to police, he said he accompanied his cousin to sell marijuana, though they drove separate cars.

Apparently something went wrong at the meeting spot. According to Ocala police, Goffe said he and Burton fired shots at the victim.

Bail denied: No bail for second man accused in fatal Burger King parking lot shooting

After the interview, the men were taken to the jail for booking.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Ocala police detectives charge cousins with murder in shooting death