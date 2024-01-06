No bail for second man accused in fatal Burger King parking lot shooting

Here's a look at what happened in court the week of Jan. 2-6.

State v. Jacob Steven Michael Carmack and Billy Lee Kieffer Jr.

Carmack and Kieffer had charges filed against them by prosecutors for various offenses in a hearing held Jan. 2 in Circuit Judge Peter Brigham's courtroom.

This photo from Marion County Fire Rescue shows the remains of a vehicle involved in a street racing-related crash on Saturday (Nov. 18, 2023) on State Road 200 in southwest Ocala.

Brett Kocijan, a private attorney, is Carmack's lawyer. Kieffer has the Public Defender's Office representing him.

Carmack, 23, turned himself in at the county jail in late November. Florida Highway Patrol troopers said he and another man were racing along State Road 200. Authorities said one vehicle crashed, severely injuring that driver. The injured man, whose name has not been released by law enforcement officials, continues to recover from his injuries.

Carmack went to check on the injured man but then took off, troopers said. They were able to track him down.

At the time of the wreck, Carmack worked as a corrections officer at the Citrus County jail. He's charged with one count each of reckless driving which resulted in serious bodily injury to another, crash involving death or personal injuries, failure to remain on scene of a crash which resulted in the serious bodily injury to another, and racing on highways. He's presently out on bond.

Kieffer is charged with causing a fiery I-75 crash that claimed the lives of three people and injured six others in October 2022.

The 67-year-old man faces three counts of crash leaving the scene without rendering aid involving death and six counts of leaving the scene of crash involving injuries.

He remains at the county jail, where bail is set at $100,500. Kieffer was arrested last month after an investigation by FHP troopers.

State v. Glenn Staub

Judge: Circuit Judge Anthony Tatti.

Lawyers: Assistant State Attorney Pete Sziklai and defense lawyer Anthony Maneiro.

Hearing: Maneiro filed a motion to set bail for his client.

Charges: Organized fraud, contracting without a license or certificate and grand theft.

What happened in court? Maneiro told the judge on Jan. 5 that Staub is 66, lives in Hernando, has no criminal history, and has health issues. He said the reason his client failed to appear for a recent hearing was because he had mistakenly been told that he didn't have to show up. The lawyer said Staub has no reason to flee.

The judge granted bail and warned Staub he needs to show up for court. His bail was set for $4,500. Jail records show Staub was released from jail at 12:35 a.m. on Jan. 6

Next court hearing: March 5 at 1:30 p.m.

Dunnellon city hall

What is Staub accused of? He's accused of receiving $11,000 from the city of Dunnellon for work he didn't do. He also accused of collecting $10,000 from a couple in Morriston to do a job he never did.

State v. Jaylin Robert Johnson

Charge: Third-degree murder. Johnson also faces unrelated charges.

Details of the murder charge: Ocala police officials said Johnson and David Smith III are responsible for the shooting death of Jose Valliant. The victim was shot in the Burger King parking lot on East Silver Springs Boulevard in November and died later at a medical facility. Officials said the motive was a drug deal gone bad.

Warrant: Smith was charged with the crime last month. A warrant was issued for Johnson's arrest. Johnson was apprehended by sheriff's deputies at a residence located in the 3700 block of Northeast 40th Place on Jan. 5 pursuant to an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip.

First appearance: The 21-year-old Ocala made his court appearance in front of Circuit Judge Steven Rogers on Jan. 6.

The judge told Johnson that County Judge Tommy Thompson had signed a warrant for his arrest and the document states he should be held without bail.

Assistant State Attorney Wynn Vickers told the judge that the state intends to file a request for pre-trial detention. If that motion is granted, then Johnson would remain at the jail without bail until the murder case is resolved.

For now, the judge ordered Johnson held without bail. Arraignment is set for Feb. 6. The Public Defender's Office will represent him.

