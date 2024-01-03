Ocala police looking for second suspect in the 2023 Burger King parking lot shooting

Ocala police officials said they're looking for a second person in connection with last year's shooting death of a man in a fast food restaurant parking lot.

Here's what we know:

Who's wanted? Jaylin Robert Johnson.

Charge: If caught, the 21-year-old Ocala man is expected to be charged with third-degree murder. A warrant has been obtained for Johnson's arrest.

Why is Johnson wanted? Law enforcement officials said Johnson is connected with the shooting death of Jose Valliant, 28, of Belleview. David Smith III, 21, of Summerfield, was also charged with the incident by police. Smith was already in custody on close to two dozen unrelated offenses. He's presently at the county jail and being held without bail. Valliant's death was the city's eighth murder for 2023.

Johnson is no stranger to authorities. Nearly a year ago, he was charged with failure to appear for possession of cannabis less than 20 grams, according to jail records. He posted bond and was re-arrested on Nov. 10, accused of selling marijuana. His bond of $5,000 was posted and he was released the same day.

Valliant's shooting: On Nov. 3, Valliant met with someone in the Burger King parking lot, 2301 E. Silver Springs Blvd. Police officials said an altercation occurred and Valliant was shot. He was taken to the Maricamp ER, where he died.

Officials said the shooting was allegedly over a drug deal that went bad between Smith and Valliant. The reported deal took place in the parking lot of the fast food restaurant.

Other arrests: Kevin Latrell Coleman and Tulana Joshua were taken into custody by police for allegedly tampering with evidence. Coleman and Joshua, both 29, are at the county jail. Coleman has other unrelated charges again him so he is being held without bail. Joshua's bail is set at $5,000.

Anyone with any information about Johnson's whereabouts can call Detective Mike Diesso at (352) 369-7000, Crime Stoppers at (352) 368-STOP, or visit www.ocalacrimestoppers.com.

