Ocasio-Cortez accuses Trump administration of creating ‘concentration camps on the southern border’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., on Tuesday sharply criticized the Trump administration's practice of holding migrants seeking asylum in what she called “concentration camps.”

"This administration has established concentration camps on the southern border of the United States for immigrants, where they are being brutalized with dehumanizing conditions and dying," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted.

On Monday night, she posted a video to Instagram expressing the same concerns.

"The fact that concentration camps are now an institutionalized practice in the home of the free is extraordinarily disturbing," Ocasio-Cortez said.

Several conservatives, including Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., quickly denounced what they described as her loose and inaccurate language.

"Please @AOC do us all a favor and spend just a few minutes learning some actual history," Cheney tweeted. "6 million Jews were exterminated in the Holocaust. You demean their memory and disgrace yourself with comments like this."

Ocasio-Cortez responded.

"Hey Rep. Cheney, since you’re so eager to 'educate me,' I’m curious," she tweeted. What do YOU call building mass camps of people being detained without a trial?"

"For the shrieking Republicans who don’t know the difference: concentration camps are not the same as death camps," Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter. "Concentration camps are considered by experts as 'the mass detention of civilians without trial.' And that’s exactly what this administration is doing."

The freshman Democrat pointed to a recent Esquire article in which several historians referred to the detention centers along the U.S. southern border as "concentration camps."

“We have what I would call a concentration camp system,” Andrea Pitzer, author of "One Long Night: A Global History of Concentration Camps," told the magazine.

This is not the first time a Republican legislator has gone after Ocasio-Cortez for her likening of the administration’s border camps to the early stages of the Holocaust. In November, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham scolded Ocasio-Cortez for likening the refugees fleeing Central America to Jewish families fleeing Germany, among others.

“I recommend she take a tour of the Holocaust Museum in DC,” said Graham. “Might help her better understand the differences between the Holocaust and the caravan in Tijuana.”

In February 2017, the U.S. Holocaust Museum issued a statement condemning Trump’s proposal to ban refugees from entering the United States. Ocasio-Cortez then rebutted Graham.

“The point of such a treasured museum is to bring its lessons to present day,” wrote Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter. “This administration has jailed children and violated human rights. Perhaps we should stop pretending that authoritarianism + violence is a historical event instead of a growing force.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s position is consistent with the Auschwitz memorial’s history of the Holocaust.

“When we look at Auschwitz we see the end of the process,” said a November 2018 statement from the Twitter account of the memorial for the Nazi camp where as many as a million Jews and other “undesirables” were killed. “It's important to remember that the Holocaust actually did not start from gas chambers. This hatred gradually developed from words, stereotypes & prejudice through legal exclusion, dehumanisation & escalating violence.”