Oconee Blotter: Unknown motorist spins woman off roadway

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:

SHOPLIFTING CHARGE: On Dec. 21, Sgt. Samuel Masters was dispatched to Walmart, where a loss prevention officer had taken a shoplifting suspect into the office. The 33-year-old Canon woman was seen reaching into her purse, but Masters intervened. He looked inside and found some pills identified as Norco and gabapentin. She was also wanted on warrants from Banks and Habersham counties.

SHOPLIFTING EXCUSE: On Dec. 21, Cpt. Baer Schiffer was dispatched to Walmart, where a 29-year-old woman from Monroe was detained for shoplifting $120 in merchandise, mostly cosmetics. The woman complained that she was only stealing items as gifts for other people.

SUSPICIOUS MAN: On Dec. 22, Sgt. Justin Cash was patrolling about 11:25 a.m. when he observed a man taking a shopping cart from Lowe’s to the nearby Walmart. The man had a chainsaw and drill in the cart, which he pushed into Walmart. The deputy then spoke to the man, who initially said the cart didn’t belong to him. However, the 53-year-old man, who gave a Fayetteville address, was wanted on a warrant from Clarke County. Lowe’s is also investigating to see if the items came from their store and may also file charges.

HIT AND RUN: On Dec. 28, deputies investigated a hit and run crash on Experiment Station Road. A 47-year-old Athens woman said she was traveling on the road near Butler's Crossing when she was hit by another vehicle that spun her car off the roadway. A 20-year-old woman from Athens told the officer she witnessed the crash and the other vehicle was a blue SUV, possibly a Porsche, and that after hitting the woman it fled the scene. The SUV was last seen turning onto Loch Lammond Circle, which enters a residential neighborhood. Deputies could not locate the offending driver.

PEPPER SPRAY: On Dec. 22, Deputy Boris Argueta and three other deputies responded to a domestic dispute in Bogart, where a 27-year-old woman said her 21-year-old neighbor had sprayed her face with pepper spray. The officer arrived to find the victim hunched over and crying loudly from the pain that was burning her eyes. The suspect said she saw the victim arguing with another woman, so she used her pepper spray. The suspect, who had been drinking wine and appeared under the influence, was charged with aggravated battery.

WINDSHIELD CLEANER: On Dec. 23, Deputy Lex Ogan was flagged down while driving near Walmart by a woman who reported that a man was approaching single women and asking to wash their windshields in return for money. Ogan spotted the man, who explained he was cleaning windshields However, the deputy found where the 31-year-old Athens man was wanted in Athens for failing to appear for court. He was arrested and also banned from Walmart.

HOME BURGLARY: On Dec. 24, Deputy Johnny Richards was dispatched to a home on Treadwell Bridge Road, where a 61-year-old woman said she returned home after two days to find someone burglarized her home and stole clothing and food. The deputy found a blouse on a pathway and he followed it to a nearby residence where he found another shirt. The people at this location said they knew nothing about the burglary.

FAKE MONEY: On Dec. 27, Deputy Christopher Haag was dispatched to the Trader Joe’s parking lot where he was told a man had used a $100 fake bill to purchase items at the store. The officer spotted the suspect and detained the 23-year-old Athens man, who was wanted on an active warrant. The deputy determined that he and a juvenile in his car had both used fake bills for purchases. Each was charged with forgery. Two handguns were also found in the car.

