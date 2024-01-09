ODOT and city officials plan to open a pedestrian lane on damaged South 4th Street bridge

The Ohio Department of Transportation and the city of Columbus plan to soon open a pedestrian lane on the east roadway side of the bandaged South 4th Street bridge (seen here) because engineers have determined the bridge is 'structurally sound.' The bridge was damaged by a semi-truck that struck an underside structural beam on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.

A salvaged steel beam from work on another bridge helped enable temporary repairs that have reopened Interstate 70 westbound and a second lane of the South 4th Street Bridge, which was severely damaged Saturday when struck by an over-height semi-truck.

All but one lane of the bridge and a portion of I-70 west were originally expected to be closed for days after the truck damaged a support beam under the sidewalk on the east side of the bridge. But the Ohio Department of Transportation said Tuesday that the damaged beam does not carry the active traffic load, and a performance load rating on the span determined a second roadway lane could safely be restored.

Now, ODOT and city of Columbus officials are planning to soon reopen one roadway lane of the bridge to pedestrian traffic using concrete barriers to separate people, bicyclists and others from motor vehicles.

"Structurally, the 4th Street bridge is sound. We were fortunate the damage from this incident was confined to one exterior beam," Jeff Hipp, ODOT District 6 Bridge engineer, said in a news release.

A salvaged steel beam from the demolished Front Street Bridge was used to make temporary repairs to the damaged South 4th Street Bridge in less than a day with the help of Kokosing construction crews already performing other work as part of the ongoing I-70/I-71 Downtown Ramp Up project.

ODOT said the salvaged beam was cut to length and placed on top of the sidewalk on the east side of the South 4th Street Bridge, then secured to the damaged beam below with chains and load binders so the damaged beam is safely held in place.

Hannah Salem, ODOT District 6 spokesperson, said work on the temporary repairs began Sunday morning and was completed by 7 p.m. that day.

"Having a contractor (Kokosing) on scene and working nearby was integral to being able to mobilize a quick response to this incident," ODOT District 6 Deputy Director Toni Turowski said in the release. "Having a salvaged beam from the Front Street bridge on hand also meant there were no delays in locating and acquiring materials. Work was able to begin almost immediately. We greatly appreciate Kokosing's partnership and mobilizing their crews on a weekend with short notice."

Salem said the next batch of repairs to the South 4th Street Bridge are expected to occur within a month and will involve removing the bridge's damaged beam and reopening a second lane of vehicle traffic on the span. The work will take longer, in part, because support must be provided for a major fiber optic utility duct that runs next to the damaged beam.

The presence of that fiber optic duct forced ODOT engineers to abandon plans for a partial deck demolition and removal of the damaged beam — similar to what was done to the South 3rd Street Bridge — and come up with an alternative short-term repair for the South 4th Street span.

The additional temporary repairs planned for the bridge will result in future temporary closures of South 4th Street and I-70 west. Ultimately, the bridge is expected to be raised and replaced as part of ODOT's Downtown Ramp Up project.

Columbus police responded about 4:45 p.m. Saturday to a report of a semi-truck hauling a large excavator that hit the South Fourth Street bridge over I-70 westbound. The crash forced the immediate closure of the bridge, the portion of I-70 west below and a section of Interstate 71 South ramp that connects to I-70.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: ODOT and Columbus announce ongoing repairs to bridge struck by semi