It's official: Knoxville sees record-breaking stretch of days with snow on ground

As Knoxville digs out from more than a week of snow and ice, residents might be wondering, is this one for the record books?

Yes and no. When it comes to actual snow amounts, the Knoxville region fell far short of the 15 inches that fell during the blizzard of 1993 or the record snowfall of 17.5 inches on Feb. 13, 1960.

But according to the National Weather Service's Morristown office, we did indeed suffer through a record-breaking stretch of significant snow cover. Knoxville experienced four consecutive days with six inches or more of snow on the ground, from Jan. 15-18, and seven consecutive days of four inches or more of snow on the ground (Jan. 15-21).

This is the longest stretch on record for the four-inch depth, the weather service said. It is the second-longest stretch for the six-inch depth, behind Feb. 2-6, 1996.

The weather service's snow depth data for Knoxville goes back to January 1910, although the Morristown office's data only stretches as far back as 1995.

What's next? Knoxville, Smoky Mountains face risk of flooding with rain, warmer temperatures

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville sees record-breaking stretch: Seven days with snow on ground