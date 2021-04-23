  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Officials warn that vaccination slowdown looms as demand drops

Alexander Nazaryan
·National Correspondent
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — Top public health officials in the Biden administration acknowledged on Friday that the pace of coronavirus vaccinations is slowing. They said they were preparing for a new phase in the nationwide inoculation effort, one that seeks to address “unsettling gaps,” as Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, put it during a Friday briefing of the White House pandemic response team.

One graphic Walensky shared during the briefing showed such gaps in parts of the Deep South, the Midwest and the intermountain West, in particular when it came to vaccination of people 65 and older. COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, tends to affect the elderly most severely, and the average age for a COVID-19 fatality is 72.8.

“Because this virus is an opportunist, we anticipate that the areas of lightest vaccine coverage now might be where the virus strikes next,” Walensky said.

Public health officials are clearly concerned about the nation hitting what some call a vaccine wall, with once scarce vaccine doses going unused because demand has dropped.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky on Capitol Hill in Washington in March. (Susan Walsh/ Pool via AP)
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. (Susan Walsh/Pool via AP)

“We’ve gotten vaccinations to the most at risk and those most eager to get vaccinated as quickly as possible,” said Jeff Zients, who heads the White House pandemic response team, at Friday’s briefing. “And we will continue those efforts, but we know that reaching other populations will take time and focus.”

The Biden administration has launched advertising campaigns aimed at white evangelicals, African Americans and other populations that it believes have not yet fully accepted the coronavirus vaccine. Overall, vaccine hesitancy has dropped significantly since December, but it remains a persistent problem.

Public health officials are especially eager to head off vaccine apathy, as opposed to outright skepticism and refusal. A version of such apathy was expressed Thursday by Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., a loyal Trump supporter.

Speaking on a radio program, Johnson mused that the “science tells us the vaccines are 95 percent effective, so if you have a vaccine, quite honestly, what do you care if your neighbor has one or not? What is it to you? You’ve got a vaccine, and science is telling you it’s very, very effective. So why is this big push to make sure everybody gets a vaccine?”

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks at the U.S. Capitol in Washington in March. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)

The biomedical establishment went into overdrive to create and manufacture the coronavirus vaccine and then to make it widely available to the public. Now, however, enthusiasm for the vaccine appears to have given way to ambivalence, an unwelcome development the Biden administration is desperate to head off.

Demand started to sag earlier this month. Dr. Philip Keiser, the chief doctor for Galveston County, Texas, recently said that efforts were approaching “a point of saturation of people who really want the vaccine. Now we’re moving on to the reluctant, uninformed and hesitant, as well as the people who are just like, ‘Hell no, I don’t want it.’”

Reports of blood clotting caused by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine may have revived safety concerns, even if few serious clotting cases have been confirmed. Most of the vaccine doses administered in the United States come from Pfizer and Moderna and are not associated with any serious side effects.

A slowdown has been observed since earlier this month, from a seven-day average of 3.38 million, reached on April 13, to Friday’s rolling average of 2.95 million. About 89 million people are fully vaccinated in the United States, according to the CDC, but that constitutes only about 27 percent of the population, far below what is needed to stop community spread of the virus.

Nurse Maureen Giffen fills a syringe with a COVID-19 vaccination on the island of Islesford, Maine, Friday, March 19, 2021. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)
Nurse Maureen Giffen fills a syringe with a COVID-19 vaccine in Islesford, Maine. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

“Going forward, we expect daily vaccination rates will moderate and fluctuate,” Zients said on Friday.

The U.S. still has one of the most aggressive vaccination campaigns in the world; earlier this week, President Biden marked the 200 millionth dose administered since he took office.

Public health officials need the vaccination effort to continue apace if they hope to end the pandemic. They are especially eager to do so before the fall, when colder weather will drive people back indoors, where the virus spreads much more easily than it does outdoors. But that will require vaccinations to continue at a brisk pace for much of the summer, and for the Biden administration’s more targeted new approach to show results with more difficult-to-reach segments of the population.

“I think that there’s probably 150 million Americans who are eager to get vaccinated,” former Food and Drug Administration head Scott Gottlieb recently told NPR. “Beyond that, I think it’s going to be difficult. I’m not sure that you have the demand there.”

____

Read more from Yahoo News:

Recommended Stories

  • What Do Women Want? For Men to Get COVID Vaccines.

    Holly Elgison and Len Schillaci are a mixed vaxxed couple, and they are far from alone. “I was always going to get the vaccine, 100%,” said Elgison, a medical claims auditor in Valrico, Florida. Her husband, a disaster insurance adjuster, said he will pass. “To be honest with you, I think that the worst of COVID is behind us,” Schillaci said. “I’m good.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times As the Biden administration seeks to get 80% of adult Americans immunized by summer, the continuing reluctance of men to get a shot could impede that goal. Women are getting vaccinated at a far higher rate — about 10 percentage points — than men, even though the male-female divide is roughly even nationally. The trend is worrisome to many, especially as vaccination rates have dipped a bit recently. The reasons for the U.S. gender gap are many, reflecting the role of women in specific occupations that received early vaccine priority, political and cultural differences and long standing patterns of women embracing preventive care more often generally than men. The gap exists even as COVID-19 deaths worldwide have been about 2.4 times higher for men than among women. And the division elucidates the reality of women’s disproportionate role in caring for others in American society. “It could matter to localized herd immunity,” said Alison Buttenheim, an associate professor of nursing at the University of Pennsylvania and expert on vaccine hesitancy. “While most experts are fretting about larger gaps by race, political party, religion and occupational group,” she said, many of which overlap with the gender disparities, “I haven’t heard of any specific initiatives to target men.” In Los Angeles County, where 44% of women over 16 have gotten their first shot — compared with 30% of men — officials are scrambling to figure out how to do just that. “We are very concerned about it and are planning to embark on some targeted outreach among men,” said Dr. Paul Simon, the chief science officer at the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, who said that the disparities are of particular concern for Black and Latino men. Only 19% of Black males in Los Angeles County and 17% of Latino males have received at least one dose of the vaccine, compared with 35% of Asian men and 32% of white men, according to the most recent data available from early this month. “We don’t fully understand it,” Simon said. “One of our messaging strategies will be that the vaccine is not only important for you but, in addition, is a means of protecting others in your family.” The early divisions in vaccine rates by gender could largely be explained by demographics. Americans over 70 got the first sets of doses, and women make up a larger proportion of that age group. In many states, health care workers and schoolteachers were also given vaccine priority: Women account for three-quarters of full-time health care workers and over 75% of public schoolteachers in the United States are female. The disparities show both where women do the paid and unpaid labor of life. For instance, women lost the majority of the earliest jobs in food services, retail businesses, health care and government jobs. The mothers among them have done most of the work in the shift to remote schooling and caring for parents and sick relatives. The combination may have increased their vaccine motivation in two ways: They are seeking to protect the rest of their family and they are desperate to get back in the workforce. Indeed, just as women drove the job losses last year, they are leading the economic recovery now; roughly half a million women joined the labor force in March, in part because in-person schooling has resumed across much of the country. “In addition to women being disproportionately represented in several essential jobs,” said Pilar Gonalons-Pons, an assistant professor of sociology at the University of Pennsylvania who specializes in gender issues, “they are also disproportionately represented as unpaid caregivers for older adults in their families and communities, and this can also be an additional motivation for getting the vaccine.” In many ways, the pattern with vaccines reflects long-standing gender differences when it comes to preventive health care. Women are on average more likely to get annual physicals than men, even when adjusted for preexisting health conditions and other factors, and are more likely than men to get preventive care. Men are more likely than women to engage in behaviors that hurt their health — like heavy drinking, smoking and illicit drug use — and are more overweight compared to women. Men are less likely to visit doctors regularly and go to the emergency room in a crisis and to get basic dental care, according to federal data. Vaccines are no exception: Historically, influenza vaccination is much higher among females — about 63% compared to 53% — though the gap narrows in Americans over 75 years old. The coronavirus vaccine “is the latest expression of the tried-and-true gender gap we’ve long witnessed in preventive health care seeking patterns,” said Lindsey Leininger, a health policy researcher and clinical professor at Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. But experts say that even in the context of general male health care recalcitrance, there may be some factors that are specific to this vaccine that are preventing more male shots in arms. Because the sign up has been cumbersome and confusing, men may have had less patience in navigating the system, which has largely taken place online, a process that women might find easier since they tend to get more of their health care information online. “We have to figure out if disparities are about access, if men are having more difficulty navigating the appointment systems,” said Simon, the Los Angeles official. Further, when it comes to the coronavirus — which has been the subject of rampant misinformation, evolving medical advice and politicization — other dynamics may be at work. “Some men have a sense that they are not necessarily susceptible,” Simon said. “They have weathered this for more than a year and have a sense of omnipotence.” Public health and academic experts have been long concerned with the “macho” effect that prevents men from getting all sorts of health care, and fear that it might be exacerbated with this vaccine. (Notably, in the most male service branch of the military, the Marines, about 40% of those who were offered the vaccine by the Defense Department have turned it down.) “This avoidance has been linked to masculinity ideals of men being strong, invincible and not asking for help,” said Kristen Springer, an associate professor in the Department of Sociology at Rutgers University in New Jersey who has done research on this trait. “In other words, these cultural ideals lead men to avoid important health care in order to act masculine,” she said. “Now that the vaccine is available to everyone, it will be interesting to watch male-female differences in vaccine uptake, because these will more likely reflect social and cultural ideas about gender and health, such as the cultural idea that ‘real men’ don’t need preventive health care.” At this stage, U.S. health authorities have not released data on nonbinary adults and vaccination. There may also be political connections. Women are far more likely than men to register as Democrats, and polls demonstrate that Republicans across the country have been far less likely than Democrats to embrace the vaccine. So who will men listen to? Not their wives and female friends or doctors, it seems. For their recent preprint study, Leah Witus and Erik Larson, professors at Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minnesota, watched videos with men and women that featured identical information about the vaccine. Among the 1,184 Americans who watched them, most were positively influenced by the male narrator while the female narrator got a far more mixed response. “The male-narrated version of the video increased vaccination intention in viewers,” said Witus, “but the female-narrated had mixed associations with vaccine propensity, and in some viewers, those that identified as conservative, actually decreased vaccination intention.” This may spell victory for Schillaci as he and his wife subtly joust for influence over their 20-year-old son’s vaccination decision. Schillaci has been sharing his views with his son, whom his wife is prodding to take a shot. “I would rather he got the shot, and I hope that he’ll consider it,” Elgison said. But Elgison’s own decision may benefit her son, even if he decides against the vaccine. As often happens in life, men may find their gaps covered by women. “To the extent most people live and socialize in a mixed-gender setting, the men will benefit from the higher coverage among women,” Buttenheim said. Elgison, however, still has a trump card she hopes might work. “I would like my son to get it so we can all travel together,” she said. “I explained to him that it’s possible that we could protect his dad.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • UK vaccination studies find significant drop in COVID-19 infections

    COVID-19 infections in adults of all ages fell by 65% after a first dose of AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine in UK research, which scientists said showed the real-world impact of the nation's immunisation campaign against the pandemic. Crucially, the research was conducted at a time when a new and more infectious variant of the coronavirus, called B1.1.7, was dominant in Britain, but still found vaccination was just as effective in elderly people and those with underlying health conditions as it was in the young and healthy. "These real-world findings are extremely promising," health minister James Bethell said in a statement as the data were published.

  • Black woman protecting another from police standoff goes viral: ‘Power of Black sisterhood’

    “How you doing, Sis? You OK? What's up? Can I sit with you?” Phoenix Robles, the activist, photographer and social worker could be heard asking as she filmed a lone, peaceful protestor, in a now-viral video.

  • The most awkward, heartwarming part of the NFL draft is back in 2021: Roger Goodell can hug players

    Roger Goodell is ready to break out some awkward hugs again.

  • Bipartisan bill would fix decades-old student loan problem for divorced Americans

    Congress tried to address student loans in the 1990's with a law that hoped to improve default rates. Seeing the unintended consequences of the law, nearly thirty years later, lawmakers are trying to pass a new one to fix it.

  • Democrats move 2 bills showing strength and limits of power

    The House voted along party lines to make the nation’s capital the 51st state and two hours later, the Senate overwhelmingly approved bipartisan legislation to address violence against Asian Americans. Thursday’s twin victories let Democrats display momentum just six days before President Joe Biden's maiden speech to Congress. Despite a minuscule majority, House Democrats have overcome Republican opposition and passed legislation this year reworking voting laws, toughening gun background checks and fulfilling other party goals.

  • Johnson & Johnson says it has negotiated Covid-19 vaccine warning label with FDA

    Experts are meeting Friday to examine any connection between the shot and rare reports of blood clots in people who received it.

  • Heavy marijuana use during pregnancy linked to premature birth, early infant death

    As more states legalize adult use of recreational marijuana, researchers are trying to determine the drug's impact on developing brains.

  • Number of Capitol riot arrests of military, law enforcement and government personnel rises to 52

    As authorities investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continue to pore over images and video of the riot, they've encountered a distressing trend: A growing number of alleged perpetrators had previously served their country. At least 52 active or retired military, law enforcement, or government service employees are among the over 400 suspects arrested for their alleged actions at the Capitol, according to an ABC News investigation based on military records, court records, interviews, and publicly available news reports. Mary McCord, a longtime national security official who now runs Georgetown University's Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection, said extremism among those with military or law enforcement backgrounds is a serious problem that needs to be addressed immediately.

  • CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta says vaccinated people can generally go maskless outdoors, with some caveats

    There's been some heated discussion about whether it's safe, for you and others, to do outdoor activities without wearing a mask. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is putting together new guidance for vaccinated Americans, CNN's Jake Tapper told chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta on Thursday evening, but "what does the science say about what the rules should be for people, like us, who are vaccinated?" Gupta said the research shows that fewer than 10 percent of all infections happen outdoors, and the odds of transmitting COVID-19 indoors is 18.7 precent higher than outdoors. "So keep those in the back of your mind. As a general rule," he said, citing Virginia Tech viral transmission expert Linsey Marr, "if you've been vaccinated and you are not vulnerable, high-risk, you really don't probably need a mask outdoors. But there is some common sense that comes into play here, as well: If you're in a very crowded outdoor setting where you're going to be stationary for a long period of time, and there's high viral transmission in your community — that's something you can check — then that's going to be more of a risk." As an example of how to weigh the risk and benefits, Gupta and Tapper discussed whether to see Dave Matthews perform outdoors this summer. "Whether a mask is needed outdoors depends on the circumstances, including local public health rules and whether you and the people you're with are vaccinated," Tara Parker-Pope writes in Thursday's New York Times. "Brief encounters with an unmasked person passing you on the sidewalk or a hiking trail are very low risk," but "if you stop to have an extended conversation with someone who isn't vaccinated, masks are recommended. Even outdoors, your risk of breathing someone else's air increases the longer and closer you stand to them." Walking the dog, riding a bike, jogging, hiking, and picnicking with members of your household or vaccinated friends are all negligible-risk activities for vaccinated people. Marr follows a "two-out-of-three rule" for public spaces where she isn't sure who has been vaccinated, she told Parker-Pope. "If you're outdoors, you either need to be distanced or masked," she explained. "If you're not outdoors, you need to be distanced and masked." More stories from theweek.com7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyCaitlyn Jenner announces she's running for governor of CaliforniaJoe Manchin lives on a boat in Washington — and protesters are reportedly headed there

  • IRS is holding over 29 million tax returns, delaying refunds for many poorer Americans

    The Internal Revenue Service is holding 29 million returns for manual processing — delaying refunds for many — because of pandemic-related law changes, processing errors, and fraud detection.

  • Mickey Guyton on almost quitting country music before releasing 'Black Like Me'

    Mickey Guyton almost gave up on her dreams of country music stardom.

  • U.S. Olympic athletes rip IOC for maintaining protest ban: 'hypocrites,' 'full of s---'

    American Olympians criticized the International Olympic Committee for its reiteration of a ban on protests at the Games.

  • 'Grey's Anatomy' viewers are devastated after saying goodbye to fan favorite for a second time

    It was a win some, lose some episode Thursday, as fans welcomed back one beloved character but said goodbye to another.

  • India's COVID tsunami is the worst in the world. Why that should concern Americans.

    The deepening disparities between two of the world’s largest countries should remind optimistic Americans that with light at the end of their own tunnel, it’s probably time for the U.S. to start thinking about how it can help end the pandemic elsewhere too.

  • Efren Medina: 20-year-old Georgia firefighter dies during first shift

    ‘Efren was a wonderful brother, son, husband and friend to all,’ says friend on fundraiser page

  • Israel says a Syrian missile struck near its top-secret nuclear reactor, so it attacked Syria back

    Israel said Syria launched the missile that struck near Dimona, where the nuclear reactor is located. Reuters reported no injuries or damage.

  • ‘I’m not your food’: Jogger films himself being chased by ‘hungry bear’ through national park

    ‘Hey, no! I don’t care if you’re hungry. I’m not your food,’ says runner as bear follows him

  • Taiwan authorities look into Apple supplier hack

    Unreleased Apple product blueprints claimed to be among hackers' haul.

  • Donald Trump says LeBron James is ‘racist’ and dividing the United States

    NBA star says he deleted Ma’Khia Bryant tweet because it was ‘being used to create more hate’