How often do jets like one that took off from Ohio State and crashed in Florida go down?

Emergency officials investigated the scene of a plane crash on I-75 in Naples near exit 105 on Saturday. The plane carrying five people crashed on Friday and two people were confirmed dead.

The plane that took off from Ohio State University's airport and crashed along Interstate 75 in Florida could end up being one of around 1,000 or so plane accidents across the United States this year.

But data shows the number of accidents that result in serious injuries or fatalities have declined for roughly 30 years.

A 68-foot-long Bombardier Challenger 600 had five people on board when it took off from Ohio State University's airport at 12:30 p.m. Friday on its way to Naples Airport.

Both the pilot and co-pilot flying the jet that crashed Friday died. But three people survived the crash, including two Columbus residents.

Since 1992, the number of airplane accidents has declined by almost half, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

In 1992, there were 2,110 airplane accidents in the U.S. resulting in 866 deaths and 408 people being seriously injured. Accidents declined to 1,157 while fatalities fell to 344 and injuries to 221 as of 2021, the most recent year for which data is available from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

By comparison, far more Ohioans died in car accidents in 2021 with 1,354 losing their life on roadways in the state, according to Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

As the number of airplane accidents have decline, the number of hours flown have largely remained the same in the U.S., data shows.

Even if a plane does crash, the likelihood of people aboard surviving is relatively high, a study from the National Transportation Safety Board that examined data from 1983 through 2000found. In 94% of crashes involving "Part 121 aircraft," which includes planes carrying 10 passengers or more and most commercial jets, nearly all people aboard survived an accident, according to the study.

