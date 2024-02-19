Oglethorpe County deputies seize 111 pounds of methamphetamine during traffic stop

These drugs were seized by the Oglethorpe County Sheriff's Office following a traffic stop

A recent traffic stop in Oglethorpe led to the seizure of 111 pounds of methamphetamine, according to the Oglethorpe County Sheriff’s Office.

The traffic stop was made Friday for a violation of window tint, according to sheriff's Chief Deputy Jason Tast.

The suspect was arrested during the stop made on Steven’s Grove Church Road, where the K-9 unit alerted deputies to the possibility of drugs in the car, according to the sheriff’s post on Facebook. The area is located south of Lexington. The name of the suspect and where he is from has not been released.

Other details of the arrest have not been released and the incident report was not available Monday.

Crime: Winterville man shot to death; suspect in jail without bond

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Dark window tint leads to seizure of 111 pounds of meth near Lexington